Kyle Abbott returns to South African domestic circuit after Kolpak deal ends due to Brexit

Kyle Abbott has become the first high-profile Kolpak player to return to South African domestic cricket following the cancellation of Kolpak registrations in the aftermath of Brexit.

The former South Africa international, who has been playing county cricket with Hampshire, recently signed an extension with the English county until the end of the 2022 season.

However, Kyle Abbott decided to return to domestic cricket in South Africa after the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union. In the aftermath of the same, All Kolpak registrations have been nullified, and teams are now permitted to have an extra overseas player for the County Championship and the Royal London Cup.

Abbott has signed a short-term deal with the Titans ahead of the Momentum One Day Cup.

BREAKING NEWS: We’re delighted to announce Kyle Abbott will be joining the Sky Blues for the remainder of the 2020/2021 season.



Welcome @Kyle_Abbott87 😎. #SkyBlues | #WhatMakesUsTitans pic.twitter.com/WeoZOOttDF — The Titans (@Titans_Cricket) January 6, 2021

That means Abbott and other Kolpak players can now only be used as overseas players, as they no longer have the Kolpak status they previously enjoyed.

Kyle Abbott, Vernon Philander among Kolpak players eligible to play for South Africa again

Simon Harmer has enjoyed success in County Cricket.

The Kolpak ruling has adversely affected South Africa over the years, with many of talented players choosing the lucrative option of guaranteed employment and playing County cricket in England.

Vernon Philander, Colin Ingram, Hashim Amla, Wayner Parnell, Rilee Rossouw, Hardus Viljoen, Simon Harmer and Duanne Olivier are some of the many players who will once again be eligible to represent the Proteas in international cricket. However, it remains to be seen if the South Africa board will be too keen on their returns after all the bad blood that was caused by their exits in the first place.

Seeing as I was singled out by Ashwell Prince with his “facts” earlier today - I think it’s only fair that I supply my own. Herewith the top 13 wicket-takers in the history of franchise 4-day cricket in SA. pic.twitter.com/xsGKataor2 — Simon Harmer (@Simon_Harmer_) January 31, 2020

While Philander, Morkel and Amla moved on to Kolpak deals after retiring from international cricket, the likes of Simon Harmer and Duanne Olivier are still in their primes and could make an impact for South Africa. Harmer hinted last year that he could be open to return to South Africa colours.