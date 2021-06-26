"Kyle Jamieson is going to become one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket"- Sachin Tendulkar

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar believes New Zealand speedster Kyle Jamieson has the capability to become among the best all-rounders in the world in the near future. The Little Master feels Jamieson's all-round ability makes him a valuable asset to this New Zealand team.

Kyle Jamieson has had a terrific start to his Test career so far. In just 8 Tests, he has picked up 46 wickets at a scary average of just 14.17 with the ball and an impressive average of 42.66 with the bat.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Sachin Tendulkar revealed that he was impressed with the 26-year-old's exploits with both bat and ball in his debut series against India last year.

"Jamieson is a fantastic bowler and a utility all-rounder in the New Zealand team. He is going to become one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket. When I had seen him last year in New Zealand, he impressed me with both bat and ball," Sachin Tendulkar stated.

Sachin Tendulkar explains Kyle Jamieson's unique quality

Kyle Jamieson, eight Tests into his career 🤩



☝️ 46 wickets

🔥 14.17 average

🏅 POTM in the #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/aEp515w2zA — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 23, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar is of the opinion that unlike other New Zealand pacers who depend on swing, Kyle Jamieson makes great use of his height to extract bounce and seam movement from the pitch.

Tendulkar was also impressed with the way the Kiwi star performed in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India. Kyle Jamieson's fifer in the first innings and the important wickets of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in the second innings paved the way for New Zealand's triumph.

"He is a different bowler from Southee, Boult, Wagner and de Grandhomme. This guy likes to hit the deck hard and likes to move the ball off the seam, while the others try to swing the ball away towards the slips. There were a few variations where he angled his wrists and bowled a booming inswinger. What I likes was his consistency and he never looked out of rhythm," Sachin Tendulkar signed off.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee