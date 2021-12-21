"I think I have been lucky at times" - Kyle Jamieson on his imperious record against India 

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has opened up about his career which has already been laden with a World Test Championship title and an IPL contract. The 26-year-old made his international debut in 2020 and is now a regular member in the New Zealand squad.

The right-arm all-rounder has troubled India on multiple occasions. His exploits in the maiden World Test Championship final were rewarded with the player of the match award. Even in the recent tour of India, Jamieson was largely effective in alien conditions, especially in the first Test in Kanpur.

While speaking to PTI, Jamieson said:

“I think I have been lucky at times and three of those five (Tests) games have been in favourable conditions. I have always maintained that I have been lucky to have come into a group where guys like Trent, Tim and Wagner have such great records over long periods of time. When we have played at home, we have often operated with four seamers, I have been able to get the fruits of the hardwork of the other three guys."

Jamieson added:

“It’s just that I have been lucky enough to play against India a few times in favourable conditions, and I believe, the ball has rolled a few times in my favour also. I know that will not always be the case and there will be challenges ahead."

Jamieson has scalped 22 wickets in the 5 Tests he has played against India. He was also a marquee buy at the previous IPL auction and played a vital role in the first leg of the tournament for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Still a long way from where I am now to where I want to be in my career: Jamieson

The 26-year-old wants to capitalize on his start and go on to achieve great things with the national team. Jamieson noted he still needs to improve and help the team win more ICC tournaments. He explained:

“It’s still a long way from where I am now to where I want to be in my career. Lot of things to learn, skills in white ball cricket as I go along the way. Nothing really is guaranteed with what’s coming up but I guess with cricket ahead, I have to grow my game, try and take a step back and improve my skills, and win those (ICC) tournaments in days to come."

New Zealand are slated to host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series at home starting January 1, 2022. While skipper Kane Williamson is recuperating from his injury, Jamieson is expected to be part of the squad for the contests at Mount Maunganui and Christchurch.

