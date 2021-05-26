Kyle Jamieson relying on fellow New Zealand pacers ahead of his first England tour

Kyle Jamieson will embark on his first tour of England when New Zealand lock horns with the host nation in a two-match Test series next month. Ahead of the series, the lanky pacer explained that he is banking on his Kiwi teammates to get a hang of how the Dukes ball behaves.

New Zealand's recent success in the longest format can be attributed to the quality of pacers who have come up their ranks, with the latest being Kyle Jamieson.

The 26-year-old has the likes of Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Matt Henry for company, with the trio having played 14 Tests combined in English conditions.

"Their experience [will be really helpful] - from the guys like Tim, Wags, Doug and even Henry as well, who's played a lot over here. There's so much experience around English conditions and what the Dukes ball can do. So I'll try and look [and] lean on for the next few weeks," Kyle Jamieson told stuff.co.nz.

Back together! In positive news the IPL contingent have joined team training for the first time today. In not so positive news the team are training inside again. #ENGvNZ #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/OPkZUJCFi5 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 24, 2021

Despite playing just six Tests, Kyle Jamieson has already made his mark in red-ball cricket. While he has picked up 36 wickets at an average of 13.27, the New Zealand international has also scored 226 runs at an average of 56.50.

"It's certainly a bit different" - Kyle Jamieson on the Dukes ball

After a rapid rise in international cricket Kyle Jamieson has had to upgrade his idea of a Bucket List experience at the @HomeOfCricket #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/ulHcHzQNIz — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 20, 2021

The Dukes ball, which helps bowlers get more swing than its SG and Kookaburra counterparts, always attracts the attention of overseas pacers in England.

Jamieson, who is eager to get used to the Dukes ball, is confident about getting a hang of how it behaves ahead of the upcoming series against England.

"It's is certainly a bit different - it's a bit darker and harder as well, [and] the seam is a little bit more narrow. So it's just [about] trying to get used to that and the hands. There have been conversations around what the Dukes ball can do, but whilst being mindful of the fact that you don't want to go searching too much and try to move the ball too much, and then getting caught on the bounce a little bit. So I'm sure over the next few days we'll have a few more conversations on what it looks like and then go from there," he added.

Following the two-Test series against England, New Zealand will lock horns with India in the World Test Championship final in Southampton next month.