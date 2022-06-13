Kyle Jamieson ruled out of Day 4 in Trent Bridge due to back problem

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson will not play any part in the team's proceedings on Day 4 at Trent Bridge against England. The 27-year-old had pulled up during his run-up yesterday while bowling his 17th over.

He was treated by medical staff and reportedly underwent MRI scans of which the results are awaited. The issue has been localized in the lower left part of his back.

The results of the MRI scan will provide more insight into the extent of the injury and the subsequent treatment. New Zealand Cricket released a statement on social media, which read:

"Kyle Jamieson won't take the field on day four as he awaits an MRI scan to determine the extent of the injury to his lower left back. Jamieson experienced sharp pain while bowling in the final session of day three forcing him from the field."

Stand-in captain Tom Latham will have to make use of the pace trio of Matt Henry, Trent Boult and Tim Southee for the penultimate day of the second Test.

He can also turn to part-time options Michael Bracewell and Daryl Mitchell, who have bowled a total of 16 overs out of the 114 the Blackcaps have bowled so far in the innings.

The visitors have had a plethora of injury problems since the culmination of the first Test at Lord's.

Earlier, all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme was ruled out of the tour following a tear in his heel. Furthermore, Kane Williamson proceeded to test positive for COVID-19, ruling him out of the ongoing contest in Nottingham.

Jamieson's involvement on the fifth day as well as the third Test at Headingley, Leeds, depends on the severity of the injury.

Jamieson and Co. hold a slender lead of 80 runs at Stumps on Day 3

After amassing 553 in the first innings, courtesy of Daryl Mitchell's career-high 190, New Zealand have been made to work on a flat surface at Trent Bridge.

Trent Boult emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the Tom Latham-led side with figures of 3/89.

However, the bowling unit were hapless against Ollie Pope and Joe Root, who scored comfortable hundreds. The latter, who recorded his fastest Test century, is still unbeaten on 163.

England will resume from their overnight score of 473-5 on Day 4 with wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes playing alongside the former England captain.

