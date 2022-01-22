"Lack of game-time catches up with players" - Quinton de Kock after match-winning knock in 2nd ODI vs India

Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan starred with the bat as South Africa convincingly beat India by seven wickets at Boland Park to wrap up the series.

Chasing a 288 run target set by India riding on Rishabh Pant's 71-ball 85, the Proteas produced another batting masterclass to make it two wins out of two.

The southpaw, who failed to convert the start in Wednesday's tie, made the most of it today with a counterattacking innings of 78 runs off just 66 deliveries, including seven fours and three sixes. The wicket-keeper batsman was in a destructive mood as he dispatched everything that came his way except for a missed stumping chance.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Quinton de Kock said:

"Nice to get out there and score a couple of runs for once. Lack of game-time catches up with players, so nice to be out there. The more I batted, the more I felt my rhythm was coming back."

De Kock and Janneman Malan added 132 runs for the first wicket to set up the platform. The 29-year-old stressed that Malan's knock eased the pressure on him.

The South African batter added:

"Me and Janneman have a good relationship out there. I was coming at the bowlers and he was just rotating strike to get me on strike. We have a great understanding."

Captain Temba Bavuma (35), Rassie van der Dussen (37*) and Aiden Markram (37*) also made significant contributions with the bat to chase down the total with 11 balls to spare.

"I think it's changed my view on life" - Quinton de kock on fatherhood

Quinton de Kock and his wife Sasha welcomed their first child on January 7 during the Test series between India and South Africa.

He was initially scheduled to take a break during the second and third Test against India; however, de Kock announced his retirement to 'spend more time with his growing family.'

When asked whether he is enjoying being a father, Quinton de Kock stressed it has been only a brief period but it has changed his view.

"It's been brief. Only had a chance to spend a couple of days at home. I think it's changed my view on life and just kids in general," de Kock concluded.

De Kock, who is in blazing hot form, will look to continue the good run and finish the series on a high.

