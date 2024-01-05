"Lady Sehwag on fire" - Netizens react after Shafali Verma's blazing 64* helps India thump Australia in 1st T20I

Indian Women's team beat the Australian side clinically by nine wickets in the opening contest of the three-match T20I series on Friday, January 5, at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. It was a much-needed one for the hosts after getting white-washed in the three-match ODI series earlier this week.

After being asked to bat first, Australia bundled out for 141 in 19.2 overs. Phoebe Litchfield (49) continued her great form from ODIs and top-scored in this game for the visiting side.

Ellyse Perry also chipped in with a useful knock of 37 (30). Titas Sadhu was the pick of Indian bowlers as she picked up four wickets. Shreyanka Patil and Deepti Sharma supported her well by picking up two wickets each.

In reply, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana (54) put on a 137-run opening partnership and ensured a comfortable victory for the hosts. Shafali Verma was the protagonist in the chase as she played aggressively from the outset to set up the platform for her side. Smriti played the anchor role and played the perfect foil to Shafali. She departed in the 16th over, with India on the brink of a win.

Shafali Verma remained unbeaten till the end and made sure India crossed the line. En route to 64* (44), she smashed 3 sixes and 6 fours. Fans took note of Shafali Verma's blistering knock against Australia and hailed her through their reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of them:

"I think we were up to the mark in all three departments" - India captain Harmanpreet Kaur after win vs Australia in 1st T20I

At the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expressed satisfaction with her team's performance in the match in all departments. Reflecting on the win, she said:

"I think we were up to the mark in all three departments. Fielding is something which we have been working hard on. Today everyone was pumped up and enjoying the fielding. Really pleased to see the fielding effort. Oh yes, credit goes to the fielding coach. She mentions that Jemi will stand at point. Those small changes he made during fielding, everyone know where they are fielding.

Harmanpreet Kaur added:

"We have got the result but we have to keep doing this consistently. We gave her so many chances in ODIs as well. You don't fell good but I asked my bowlers to keep hitting the right areas. It was a last moment change, I would like to give credit to the head coach. That is not something we have been doing. Well we know they are a good side but the way our bowling unit was exceptional. In the next game as well, will look to continue the same thing."

The two sides will next face off in the second T20I on Sunday, January 7, at the same venue.

