Ladybirds halt play at Lord's just before stumps on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

Play on the opening day of the third England versus India Test match at Lord's was stopped for a few minutes after a loveliness of ladybirds stormed into the venue. The stoppage took place after four balls were bowled in the 81st over of the innings by Akash Deep with the score on 245/4 on Thursday.

The umpires, home captain Ben Stokes and India captain Shubman Gill, deliberated on what needed to be done. While India seemed keen to keep playing, the southpaw was not amused by the situation. Eventually, the insects decided to leave the players alone, and play resumed with Akash Deep completing the over.

Stokes and Joe Root joined forces when Harry Brook fell for 11 with the score on 172/4 in the 55th over of the innings. The pair put on 79 runs for the fifth wicket to pull England back into the contest. India had removed Ollie Pope and Brook in the post-tea session.

Joe Root remains not out on 99 as England end Day 1 on 251/4

Earlier, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first in sunny conditions and a placid surface. India's bowlers put in a disciplined show with the new ball.

Nitish Kumar Reddy removed the opening pair of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in one over to leave England with the need for a rebuild. That restructuring was brought about by a 109-run stand between Ollie Pope and Joe Root, who put their head down and ground out the Indian bowlers.

That stand was broken immediately after Tea as Ravindra Jadeja got a ball to turn and bounce. The delivery took Pope's outside edge and was caught very well by Dhruv Jurel to send him back for 44.

Brook fell cheaply for 11 to Jasprit Bumrah, which gave India a chance to put further pressure on the hosts. However, Root and Ben Stokes dug in to ensure there were no more dents in the remainder of the day.

