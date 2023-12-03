Lance Morris picked in Australia's squad for 1st Test against Pakistan, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland also return

Australian speedster Lance Morris remains close to securing the baggy green as he has been selected for the first of three Tests against Pakistan, starting on December 14th. All-rounder Cameron Green also returns to the fold after losing his spot midway through the 2023 Ashes series.

Morris, who has been with the Test squad since last summer, has a promising first-class record. In 22 Tests, the right-arm speedster has picked up 74 scalps at 25.44 apiece, including a couple of five-wicket hauls.

Alex Carey has been preferred to keep wickets over Josh Inglis despite losing his place in the 2023 World Cup after the opening match, with the latter not even in the squad. Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon have staged a comeback, with the latter making headlines after signing a contract to be available for Lancashire for their county season.

Australian men's selection panel chief George Bailey clarified that there will be opportunities for players to break into the squad following the practice fixture next week. As quoted by cricket.com.au, Bailey said:

"As ever, there will be opportunities in the short to medium term to break into this squad and we look forward to seeing the continued strong performances from players who have been performing domestically, many of whom will get a tremendous opportunity in the PM’s XI fixture against Pakistan later this week."

Veteran opener David Warner will be under the spotlight and is likely to get his wish to play the Sydney Test. The left-hander has averaged only 28 in Tests since 2019-20 and has expressed his intention to retire from the format after the New Year's Test.

Nevertheless, Warner will continue to represent Australia in white-ball cricket until at least the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Australia's squad for 1st Test against Pakistan:

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner.