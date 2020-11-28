Lanka Premier League 2020: Dambulla Viiking vs Kandy Tuskers: Who won today’s LPL 2020 match?

Dambulla Viiking held their nerves to register a four-run win on the D/L method against Kandy Tuskers, in the third match of Lanka Premier League, LPL 2020 on Saturday.

Although Kandy Tuskers were chasing 196, with rain around, their batsmen were constantly under pressure to stay ahead of the D/L par score. And, when the match was called off, with Kandy Tuskers at 84/3 after 9.4 overs, they fell short.

After Anwar Ali dismissed Kusal Perera cheaply in the chase, Rahmanullah Gurbaz once again looked in good touch. He raced away to 30 from 17 with the aid of four fours and a six. However, Gurbaz’s dismissal at the start of the sixth over, was a major setback to Kandy Tuskers as it put them behind on the D/L method.

Kamindu Mendis then holed out to Lahiru Madushanka to push Kandy Tuskers in even deeper trouble. Although Kusal Mendis made an unbeaten 34 from 26, smashing three sixes, including one off what turned out to be the last ball of the game, it wasn’t enough to save Kandy Tuskers from succumbing to their second defeat of LPL 2020.

Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel shine for Dambulla Viiking

Sent in to bat first after losing the toss, Dambulla Viiking posted an impressive 195 for 4. The total was built around a stupendous fourth-wicket partnership of 127 between Dambulla Viiking skipper Dasun Shanaka and all-rounder Samit Patel.

Shanaka and Patel joined forces in the ninth over when Upul Tharanga was dismissed for 18. They were separated only in the 20th over of the innings.

Shanaka played a captain’s knock, smashing 73 from only 37 balls with eight fours and four sixes. Patel, on the other hand, contributed, 58 from 38 with five fours and two sixes, featuring in the supporting act in the stand.

The Dambulla Viiking captain got into the boundary-scoring act very early in his innings, smashing Nuwan Pradeep for four fours in the 11th over. The boundaries just kept flowing after that, even as both Shanaka and Patel ensured to rotate the strike frequently.

Shanaka was given out lbw off Kavisha Anjula when he was in his 20s. But, he smartly reviewed it and got the decision overturned. The 18th over of the innings saw Shanaka slamming the same bowler for two fours and a six after Patel had already hit a maximum off him.

The excellent partnership ended when Shanaka perished in the final over, looking to take on Naveen-ul-Haq. Patel too was out a couple of balls later, but the duo had done their job.

Earlier, Dambulla Viiking were dealt a big blow as Oshada Fernando slipped while taking a run, and hurt himself badly. He had to retire hurt on 10. Niroshan Dickwella looked good for his 25 while Tharanga struggled, making a run-a-ball 18.

Asela Gunaratne was Dambulla Viiking’s best bowler with 2 for 20. However, Pradeep went for 46 in his four while Naveen-ul-Haq conceded 42 even though he claimed two wickets.

LPL 2020 Dambulla Viiking vs Kandy Tuskers: Who was the Man of the Match?

With the rain-shortened game, there was really no other option other than Dasun Shanaka for the player of the match. The Dambulla Viiking skipper turned the match around with his spectacular hitting in his knock of 73.

Shanaka came in with his team in a spot of bother at 64 for 2 in the ninth over and walked away only after leading them to a position of great strength, in the last over.