Lanka Premier League, Colombo Kings vs Kandy Tuskers: Who will win today's LPL 2020 match?

In-form Colombo Kings face struggling Kandy Tuskers in the 13th match of LPL 2020 at Hambantota on Saturday.

Colombo Kings stunned table-toppers Jaffna Stallions by six wickets in their previous encounter. Kandy Tuskers, on the other hand, went down to Dambulla Viiking by five wickets in their last match.

Following their impressive victory over Jaffna Stallions, Colombo Kings are well-positioned at number two in the points table, with three wins and a solitary loss from four games.

Kandy Tuskers, though, will have to lift themselves. They are just above bottom-placed Galle Gladiators in the points table, having registered just one win in five games.

Form guide: Colombo Kings

Qais Ahmad

Colombo Kings’ shock upset of Jaffna Stallions was the result of an excellent all-round show. The experienced Dinesh Chandimal led the way, notching up his second half-century of the series.

Young leg-spinner Qais Ahmad stood out with the ball, finishing with figures of 3 for 24. Pacer Dushmantha Chameera also excelled with two scalps, including the massive one of Jaffna Stallions skipper Thisara Perera.

Left-arm Isuru Udana had a rare off-day in the last match. But Colombo Kings would not be sweating over it as he is an experienced campaigner. They would also be pleased to see Andre Russell among the runs. The big-hitter slammed a crucial 32 in 20 balls against Jaffna Stallions.

Form guide: Kandy Tuskers

Brendan Taylor

Despite having some talented performers, Kandy Tuskers haven’t been able to string together match-winning performances. Their defeat at the hands of Dambulla Viiking was just an extension of their poor run in LPL 2020.

Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, and Brendan Taylor have all come up with decent contributions, but in different games. They need to combine better as a batting outfit. Young opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz has played some audacious strokes. But, he hasn’t got the runs to back his talent.

Kandy Tuskers’ bowling has been inconsistent too. Asela Gunaratne and Nuwan Pradeep have been impressive in phases. Dilruwan Perera and Munaf Patel have not picked up enough wickets considering their experience. More will be expected out of leg-spinner Seekkuge Prasanna as well.

Colombo Kings vs Kandy Tuskers: Match Prediction

Colombo Kings and Kandy Tuskers were the two sides that kicked-off LPL 2020 with a tie in the tournament opener. Colombo Kings managed to tie the game despite having to chase a mammoth 219. They proceeded to win the contest in the Super Over.

Following Colombo Kings’ triumph in the first game, they have gone on from strength to strength. In complete contrast, Kandy Tuskers have stumbled and fumbled. It is about time they steady themselves.

Predicted to win: Colombo Kings