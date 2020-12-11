Lanka Premier League: How a phone call from Angelo Mathews convinced Andre Russell to join Colombo Kings

Star West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell found himself in the midst of a controversy when he did not feature in the West Indies squad for the New Zealand tour but turned up for Colombo Kings in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Clearing the air in a chat with Jamaica-based TV network SportsMax, Andre Russell admitted that he had initially refused to tour New Zealand as he was struggling to get runs. However, he reversed his decision later. But the chief selector Roger Harper said it was ‘too late’ since the squad was already chosen.

Explaining how he landed up in Sri Lanka for the LPL 2020 despite the hamstring injury he suffered during the IPL 2020, Andre Russell explained that he had initially turned down that offer too. But a call from Colombo Kings skipper Angelo Mathews made him change his mind.

"While in Dubai, I got an offer, but before I get this offer, I turned down the offer to come here (Sri Lanka) because I said I can't come because I got injured. "While I was in Dubai, playing the UKC [Ultimate Kricket Challenge], then, Angelo Mathews messaged me. He said: 'Bro, we need you to play, even as a batsman.'” the big-hitting batsman revealed.

Andre Russell travelled to Sri Lanka after working on his rehab with help from his personal physio as well as Knight Riders' trainer.

Phil Simmons' reaction to Andre Russell featuring in the LPL 2020

Before the start of the T20I series against New Zealand at Auckland, West Indies' head coach Phil Simmons told the media that he was unaware of Andre Russell's whereabouts.

The first centurion of the LPL - Laurie Evans shares his feedback on today's match against the Jaffna Stallions.#CKvJS #wintogether #LPL2020 pic.twitter.com/0IAS654epx — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) December 10, 2020

On being asked of Andre Russell is participation in LPL 2020 instead of the New Zealand series, Simmons said it was news to him.

Advertisement

I haven't spoken to him since we came down here [to New Zealand]," Simmons said. "He was at the IPL and I haven't spoken to him since then. I didn't know he was in Sri Lanka. I can't answer your question about that until I know what the whole situation is."

Andre Russell has scored 158 runs in seven games for Colombo Kings at a strike rate of 195.06 in the LPL 2020 so far. The numbers include a scintillating 65 off 19 balls in a five-over face-off with Galle Gladiators. With the ball as well, the all-rounder has chipped in with eight wickets at a strike rate of 9.7 and an economy of under 9.