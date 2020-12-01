Lanka Premier League: Shahid Afridi admonishes Naveen-ul-Haq for verbal attack on Mohammad Amir [Watch]

Galle Gladiators captain Shahid Afridi was not too impressed with Kandy Tuskers’ pacer Naveen-ul-Haq’s antics after the latter was involved in an altercation with left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir during the sixth match of the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) at Hambantota on Monday.

Naveen-ul-Haq had a few things to say to Amir after the end of the 18th over of the Galle Gladiators’ innings, and the Pakistan pacer clearly wasn't amused. The argument carried on even after Kandy Tuskers defeated Galle Gladiators in the match by 25 runs.

Smiles from Afridi - and then a scowl! 😁😠



What a character! 🤣



Tempers flaring a little after Afridi's Galle Gladiators beaten by Kandy Tuskers in #LPL2020



Tuskers' Naveen-ul-Haq had shared words with Mohammad Amir - and Afridi wasn't amused! #KTvGG pic.twitter.com/h9u2l6OvQC — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 30, 2020

After the match when players from both sides were exchanging handshakes, Afridi was smiling until he came face-to-face with Naveen-ul-Haq. The all-rounder was seen confronting the Afghanistan pacer over his tussle with Amir.

“Kya hua (what happened),” asked Afridi as soon as he saw Naveen-ul-Haq. According to some reports, the all-rounder apparently told Naveen-ul-Haq, "Son I was scoring 100s in international cricket before you were born.”

Things getting heated at the end of the Kandy Tuskers and Galle Gladiators Lanka Premier League match between Shahid Afridi and Afghanistan's 21 year-old Naveen-ul-Haq. "Son I was scoring 100s in international cricket before you were born" #LPL2020 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/eDfg1ecSi2 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 30, 2020

The video of the incident featuring Shahid Afridi and Naveen-ul-Haq went viral on social media.

Shahid Afridi duck as Kandy Tuskers consign Galle Gladiators to their third defeat in LPL 2020

The fact that Galle Gladiators lost their third match in a row could also have irked Shahid Afridi further. Opener Danushka Gunathilaka’s splendid innings of 82 off 53 went in vain as Galle Gladiators went down to Kandy Tuskers by 25 runs.

Gunathilaka lacked the desired support from the other end as the Galle Gladiators kept losing wickets in their chase of 197. Hazratullah Zazai (2), Azam Khan (13) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (12) all failed.

The Galle Gladiators were dealt with their biggest blow as skipper Shahid Afridi was caught first ball off Seekkuge Prasanna.

For Kandy Tuskers, Brendan Taylor made a fluent 51 from 35 balls with the help of seven fours and one six. Kusal Mendis contributed 49 while Kamindu Mendis chipped in with a quick 28 from 16.

With the ball, Nuwan Pradeep was excellent at the death with his yorkers. At the same time, Dilruwan Perera, Asela Gunaratne and Naveen-ul-Haq all picked up a wicket each while proving to be economical.