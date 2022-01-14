"Lapses of concentration cost us key moments" - Virat Kohli on India's series loss in South Africa

Team India Test captain Virat Kohli rued the lapses in concentration in crunch moments as the team spurned a great opportunity to win their maiden Test series in South Africa. After winning the first Test, the visitors came up second-best in Johannesburg and Cape Town, as South Africa chased down over 200-run targets, to win the three-match series.

With 112 runs required and eight wickets to spare on the fourth day of the third Test, Keegan Petersen led the charge for South Africa as Indian pacers failed to make inroads. Although Shardul Thakur got the better of Petersen (82), Rassie van der Dussen (41*) and Temba Bavuma (32*) steered the Proteas home without further hiccups.

Kohli credited South Africa, who are going through a transition, for their impressive fight after the Centurion drubbing to win the series. At the post-match presentation ceremony, he said:

"It's a great spectacle of Tests for everyone to watch; hard-fought series. Great first game, but SA did amazingly well. In both Tests they won, they were clinical with the ball in crunch moments. Lapse of concentration cost us key moments, and they seized those moments; absolutely deserving winners in the end."

He continued:

"As I said, one of the challenges we've faced touring abroad is make sure capitalising on momentum; when we've done that we've won Tests away from home. When we haven't, they've cost us quite bad. Have had a few collapses that have cost us important moments and Test matches."

Incidentally, the visitors lost the plot after Dean Elgar's LBW dismissal that was overturned by DRS on the third day. Although the batter looked dead plumb to the naked eye, replays suggested that the ball would have missed the stumps, forcing the third umpire to overturn the onfield 'out' decision.

Kohli and co. were not too pleased with that. The Indian captain had an outburst on the field where he accused the host broadcaster of partiality. South Africa made full use of the reprieve, accumulating quick runs to narrow the gap before romping past the finish line in the second session on Day 4.

"Having collapses every now and then not a good thing" - Virat Kohli on the need to arrest batting collapses

Virat Kohli reflected on the batting collapses that potentially cost India their first series win in South Africa. The visitors were in the ascendancy in both the second and third Tests. However, they failed to ram home the advantage on both occasions as they set the hosts what turned out to be below-par targets.

Apart from a few individual performances, the visitors failed to perform as a unit. The top-order did not perform to its potential while the experienced middle-order duo of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara flattered to deceive once again.

Kohli, who also hasn't scored an international century since 2019, advocated for the need to look into recurring batting collapses. When asked about one area of concern in the series defeat to South Africa, he said:

"It's batting; can't pinpoint any other aspect. People talk about pace and bounce, considering their heights, they were able to get much more off the wickets in all three Tests. They applied pressure long enough for us to make mistakes. It's the understanding of conditions for them which they know very well. The batting has to be looked into, no running away from that. Having collapses every now and then not a good thing."

Virat Kohli also pointed out a couple of positives, and urged the need to hold onto them in the next series, especially away from home.

"I think the way KL batted as an opener was heartening; Mayank got stuck in on a couple of occasions; bowling was outstanding; few crucial knocks from the guys in the middle period; Rishabh's knock in this Test was special; Centurion win was special too. Take the positives and move ahead, come back as better cricketers," Kohli concluded.

India will hope to put the Test series setback behind them when they take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series starting on January 19 in Paarl.

