Late Shane Warne’s 2021 prediction of Josh Inglis goes viral after debut hundred in SL vs AUS 2025 1st Test

Late Australian great Shane Warne's prediction of Josh Inglis has resurfaced after the keeper-batter scored a Test hundred on debut against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium. Warne, who tragically passed away in March 2022, stated in 2021 that Inglis had all the shots in the book and would play for Australia very soon.

The Yorkshire-born cricketer made his limited-overs debut for Australia in February 2022 and finally got his Baggy Green cap during the ongoing Sri Lanka tour. The right-hander justified his selection by scoring a 90-ball century on Day 2 in Galle.

His parents, who were at the venue, could be seen blowing kisses at him when he reached the milestone. He was eventually dismissed for 102.

During his coaching stint with the London Spirit at The Hundred, here's what Warne said about Inglis (as quoted by news.com.au):

"He’s one of those new, modern 360 (degree) players. He’s got every single shot – he’s got the ramp, the reverse ramps and he’s got the traditional normal shots as well. He’s very switched on and hungry for knowledge. When you try to separate at top-level sport what makes a difference, sometimes it’s just the way they think or their match awareness of doing the right thing at the right time. So far he hasn’t put a foot wrong. He’s very, very impressive and I reckon he’s going to be representing Australia very, very quickly."

The 29-year-old had amassed 173 runs in eight matches that year, maintaining a decent strike rate of 136.22. However, the London Spirit finished at the bottom of the points table with six losses in seven matches.

"I really enjoyed his company and his time over there" - Josh Inglis remembers Shane Warne's coaching stint at London Spirit

Josh Inglis proudly with his Baggy Green. (Credits: Getty)

At the press conference after Day 2, the keeper-batter recalled his time spent with Warne and the latter's ability as a coach. He said, as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald:

"It’s always nice to hear nice words about you from people who’ve done so much in the game. loved my time with Warnie – he was a very good coach, full of stories, as you can imagine, and he offered a hell of a lot from a coaching perspective and I really enjoyed his company and his time over there."

Inglis was one of the three centurions for Australia as they declared their innings at 654/6 and reduced Sri Lanka to 44/3 at Stumps.

