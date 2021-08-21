"Being left out of the side is a hard thing to digest" - Laxman Sivaramakrishnan feels sorry for R Ashwin 

Former India leg-spinner and prominent broadcaster Laxman Sivaramakrishnan spoke about Ravichandran Ashwin's situation in England. The off-spinner has not been able to feature in the playing XI for the first two Tests in the ongoing tour.

What a test match!! 2 days on the bounce now!! #INDvENG Top team effort and well done to all the boys🤩🤩👌👌 — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 16, 2021

Ashwin was close to making an appearance at Lord's, however, and a change in the conditions at the last moment prompted India to continue with a four-pacer approach. Spin has not been prominent in the series so far. India's lone spinner Ravindra Jadeja is wicket-less while England are yet to field a spinner.

Sivaramakrishnan admitted that he feels sorry for Ashwin, but at the same time believes that he has taken the snub pretty well. While speaking to journalists in a virtual interaction for Sony Network, he said:

“I feel really sorry for Ashwin because being in that position and being left out of the side is a hard thing to digest. But I think he’s taking it pretty well, and also in a way he’s not being played in England and over bowled.”

Ashwin will understand what he needs to do to get into the team: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

The 34-year-old had come into the series on the back of some notable overseas performances. He was a prominent presence in India's historic series win down under. He continued his fine form with a man-of-the-series winning performance against England at home.

Sivaramakrishnan believes that Ashwin will know how to make his way back into the team with his intelligence. He said:

“Getting wickets in Test match cricket is totally different. It’s like Ranji Trophy and Test match cricket if you compare County and Test cricket. And I’m sure Ashwin with his intelligence will understand what he needs to do to get into the team."

The former leg-spinner firmly believes that Ashwin will be back in the team set-up when they feature two spinners in the playing eleven. India will host New Zealand at home later for a couple of Test matches.

Ashwin can mark a return into the playing XI in the series if he continues to be omitted in the overseas fixtures. Sivaramakrishnan added:

'There’s plenty of cricket coming ahead. Even in India, we’re going to be playing a lot of matches. So I think Ashwin would be a definite part of the team once they decide to go in with two spinners."

