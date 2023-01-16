“Lazy elegance” – Salman Butt sums up Shubman Gill’s century against Sri Lanka

Salman Butt hailed Shubman Gill for his class after the opener hit a century in the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

The former Pakistan captain credited the right-hander for his lazy elegance. Butt also added that he rates Gill above any batter when it comes to opening the innings in recent times.

The statement came as Gill scored 116 off 97 balls, including two sixes and 14 boundaries. He shared an opening stand of 95 runs with India captain Rohit Sharma (42). The 23-year-old then shared a 131-run partnership with Virat Kohli for the second wicket to put India in pole position.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said:

“Among the new youngsters who play at the top of the order in international cricket, Shubman Gill is someone who plays with elegance and looks like he has enough time to play shots. The longer Gill plays, the more he can score big runs. Lazy elegance.”

“It was pure class and timing” – Salman Butt on Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli

Besides Shubman Gill, Salman Butt also hailed Virat Kohli for his 46th ODI century in the third game against the Lankans. Kohli scored an unbeaten 166 runs off 110 balls at a strike rate of 150+, including13 fours and eight sixes.

Butt said:

“There was control and elegance when Gill and Kohli were batting. Sri Lanka were hit for shots despite bowling good deliveries. It was very high-class batting. It was pure class and timing. A brilliant display of batsmanship.”

Kohli and Gill’s century helped India pile on 390/5 in their allotted 50 overs. In response, the visitors were bundled out for 73 runs, losing the fixture by a mammoth 317 runs.

Team India will next play the white-ball series against New Zealand at home.

The three-match ODI series will kick start in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18. The action will then shift to Raipur (January 21) and Indore (January 24) for the remaining two ODIs.

