"Leadership and tactical prowess are very important" - Salman Butt explains why he would pick MS Dhoni as India's coach over VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag

Salman Butt has stated that former captain MS Dhoni could prove to be more successful as Team India's head coach than the likes of VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag.

He highlighted that Dhoni's proven record as a leader gives him an edge over the two batting greats. Butt claimed that the veteran wicketkeeper would be the ideal pick, given that he can serve as a great mentor for the Indian team.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he explained:

"Both VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag were fantastic players. But leadership and tactical prowess are very important because a coach also needs to be a mentor to the players. Looking at how successful MS Dhoni was in those aspects, he would be my first choice."

Notably, Dhoni was roped in for a mentorship role for India's T20 World Cup campaign last year. As per a report by the Telegraph India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is keen to add the 41-year-old once again to the team management in some capacity.

"The top-level planning is more inclined towards the tactical side of the game" - Salman Butt on why one-size-fits-all method doesn't work in coaching

Butt further added that it was more important for a coach to focus on the tactical aspects of the game. He claimed that focusing merely on the technical side isn't the ideal approach, given how every player has his own style of playing.

The former Pakistan captain added:

"There have been certifications for coaches. But where do we see such coaching coming into play? All the top-level planning is more inclined towards the tactical side of the game than the technical one."

He continued:

"The coaching manuals talk about a particular way of playing, but everyone has their own techniques. Every batter has a different approach and has his own scoring areas. Yes, you can give the players a basic plan, but there are several other factors that influence the game."

Apart from making changes to their think tank, Butt also urged the Indian team management to hand consistent opportunities to newer players. He mentioned that the side would continue to struggle unless they experimented a bit.

The 38-year-old remarked:

"Greater things don't happen unless you take risks. This is not a risk, it is more about testing the players. It won't be the case that everyone will succeed, but you need to at least give people opportunities. By giving them more chances, you will be able to identify one or two players who can fill those gaps."

The Men in Blue will next be seen in action during a three-match T20I series against New Zealand. The opening encounter is scheduled to be played in Wellington on Friday, November 18.

