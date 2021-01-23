"Leading the Indian bowling attack was a challenge" - Mohammed Siraj

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has revealed that leading Team India's bowling attack at the Gabba was a daunting proposition.

Injuries to Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin on the eve of that fourth Test meant that Mohammed Siraj was the senior-most member in a five-pronged bowling attack consisting of debutants Washington Sundar and T Natarajan.

Playing only his third Test, Mohammed Siraj faced a formidable challenge to lead by example. In an interaction with Sports Tak, the Hyderabad pacer explained his thought process while bowling at the Gabba.

"Leading the Indian bowling attack was a challenge to me, as it was my first Test series. My plan was to not get desperate behind getting wickets but to be patient and build pressure by bowling dot balls," Mohammed Siraj said.

The 26-year-old focussed on landing the ball in the right areas and force the batsmen to make a mistake. He said in this regard:

"I was looking to bowl in good areas so that it would put pressure on the batsmen, and that pressure would induce mistakes from the batsmen's end."

Mohammed Siraj reveals bowling coach Bharat Arun's valuable advice during the Gabba Test

Mohammed Siraj celebrates with teammates after picking up his maiden five-wicket haul at the Gabba.

Mohammed Siraj began the series decider at the Gabba by snaring the dangerous David Warner in his very first over.

He bagged no more wickets in the Australian first innings, for which he was disappointed with himself. However, bowling coach Bharat Arun lauded Mohammed Siraj for his exploits in the first innings.

"After the first innings, I was a bit upset when I returned to the dressing room since I could get only a solitary wicket. But then Bharat Arun sir came and told me that I had performed extraordinarily," Mohammed Siraj said.

The bowling coach told the 26-year-old not to worry about taking wickets and instead focus on making an impact on the game. He made Mohammed Siraj realise that if he was patient enough, wickets would follow.

Mohammed Siraj took those words to heart and picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in the second innings. That made him the only Indian bowler to pick up five wickets in an innings at the Gabba.

"He advised me not to judge my bowling by the number of wickets I get. He told me that sooner or later, I will surely pick up many wickets, and I got the reward in the second innings," Mohammed Siraj further added.

The 26-year-old ended the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as Team India's highest wicket-taker, with 13 scalps to his name. His impressive performances have earned him a place in the Indian squad for the first two Tests in the home series against England.

While Ishant Sharma is expected to play, Jasprit Bumrah could be rested after his abdominal strain kept him out of the Gabba Test. That could see Mohammed Siraj playing his first Test in India.