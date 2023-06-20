Create

"Learn something from Babar Azam" - Twitter reacts as Steve Smith fails in 2nd innings of 1st Ashes Test

By Sooryanarayanan Sesha
Modified Jun 20, 2023 02:30 IST
Steve Smith failed to leave a mark in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston.
Steve Smith failed to make an impact for the second time running in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, as Australia were left in a dicey situation at the end of Day 4.

With Stuart Broad breathing fire, he managed to get the superstar batter to nick behind for just six runs in the extra half hour's play on Monday, June 19. Smith was welcomed to the crease with huge boos from the crowd, which erupted as he was sent packing cheaply.

It is worth noting that Smith boasts a modest record in the fourth innings of a Test, and it didn't take a turn for the better during Australia's chase of 281.

Twitterati had a lot to say after Smith endured a forgettable Test where he managed scores of 16 and 6, having scored twin tons at the same venue four years ago.

Here's a look into some of the reactions:

SMITH HAS GONE. CHAOS IN THE HOLLIES 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/cUGrEDUN4M
Steven smith in 4th innings. https://t.co/d1azMESh52
Scoring a 4th innings hundred in a chase isn't for everyone.Steve Smith learn something from Babar Azam https://t.co/tGmM8468if
Life ain't easy without Umesh,Shardul and Rohit holding your hand mate @/stevensmith
@CricCrazyJohns Smith is not looking comfortable in recent matches.
Steven Smith performs under pressure 😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Smith & 4th inningsNever ending love story 💖 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
@mufaddal_vohra Finished Kohli last innings :- 49Prime Smith last two innings on a flat deck :- 16,6You can't convince me,Finished Kohli > Prime Smith
Steve Smith has been below average in this first test. No other way to put it. Marnus….the less said better. The number 1 & 2 ranked Test batters. #Ashes
Hold that you sandpaper merchant twitter.com/englandcricket…
@_FaridKhan Meanwhile steve smith https://t.co/MFcldBSc74

Australia need 174 runs on the final day of first Ashes Test

England resumed Day 4 of the 1st Ashes Test with their second innings score reading 28/2. Joe Root wasted no time in upping the scoring rate as he unleashed the reverse lap for fun en route to a solid 46.

Harry Brook and skipper Ben Stokes chipped in with knocks of 46 and 43 themselves, although regular wickets saw the hosts fold for 273.

Having conceded a 7-run lead in the first inning, Australia were set a target of 281 runs to go 1-0 up. David Warner and Usman Khawaja began solidly and shared a 61-run opening stand.

End of Day 4 at Edgbaston and England holds a slight advantage over Australia. The stage is set for an exciting final day of the match.🔥🏏#Ashes2023 #ENGvAUS #Australia #England https://t.co/jzNSnFeymm

Ollie Robinson had the former nicking behind for 36 before Broad steamed in and removed Marnus Labuschagne for the second time in the match for 13.

Smith followed soon after, as he went fishing at one in the corridor. While Khawaja (34*) survived the rest of the day, night watchman Scott Boland (13*) gave him company.

Australia's score reads 107/3, and with 98 overs scheduled to be bowled on the final day, are still 174 runs adrift of their target. With the weather expected to play a part, it is anybody's guess as to which way the contest is headed.

What do you think will transpire on Day 5 of the Edgbaston Ashes Test? Have your say in the comments section below!

Poll : Which team has the upper hand ahead of the final day of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston?

England

Australia

0 votes

