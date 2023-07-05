Cricket
"Leaving out Josh Tongue is ridiculous" - Twitter reacts to England's Playing XI for 3rd Ashes Test vs Australia

By Viransh Shah
Modified Jul 05, 2023 18:07 IST
Fans reacted to England's three changes for the third Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds from Thursday, July 6. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday confirmed the playing XI for the must-win Test.

All-rounder Moeen Ali, who sustained a blistered finger during the first Test in Birmingham, returned to the XI. England pace bowlers Mark Wood and Chris Woakes were recalled to the team.

The vice-captain Ollie Pope was ruled out of the remaining Ashes after dislocating his shoulder in the Lord's game, while James Anderson and Josh Tongue have been rested for the third Test.

Anderson has struggled to add any significance with the ball in the first two games. The England talisman has returned with three scalps at 75.33 in the series thus far. During his Ashes debut at Lord's, Tongue picked up five wickets in both innings. The Worcestershire pacer was lethal with the short balls while bowling in tandem with senior pacer Stuart Broad.

Twitteratis welcomed Wood as a replacement for Anderson, but expressed disappointment over leaving out Tongue. Here are some of the reactions:

Interesting that England drop Tongue. Aussies found him a challenge at Lord’s. Anderson no surprise. Hood to see Moeen back. https://t.co/eOLkJahZc7
Taking out Tongue is crazy btw twitter.com/ESPNcricinfo/s…
@sid_sollis Tongue shouldve kept his place too
Josh Tongue very unlucky to miss out but the tail is too long for an ashes test , Woakes and Moeen will add strength to depth in that dept . But toWin a testMatch you need to take 20 wickets 🤔 twitter.com/englandcricket…
@englandcricket How does Crawley keep in he’s a awful opening batsman not good enough and dropping tongue after been the best bowler last game
@englandcricket Leaving out Tongue is ridiculous
@TheBarmyArmy @gbbf Josh Tongue stiff, thought he played well for old blighty. Looked second best after Broad
@scorer891 @bolton2021 @englandcricket Tongue had the pace and a lot of movement at time. I don’t get what Robinson offers, especially after performance in these first two tests
England have been bold enough to drop Anderson. He has looked the least threatening. Mark Wood will make the English attack better. Do not understand why Josh Tongue is dropped though? Was very good at Lord's. England now bat all the way to No. 11 with Woakes returning. #Ashes
@DominicFell_ Why they dropped him 🤯 I can see the reasoning behind Wood for Anderson but not Woakes for Tongue.

England under-pressure to keep Ashes hopes alive

England lost both games despite the intensity of fighting till the end. They missed two wickets in Birmingham, when Australia needed 54 runs more to win. Ben Stokes' breathtaking knock (155 off 214 balls) went in vain as England were eventually bowled out for 327 in the 371-run chase at Lord's

The hosts need to win all three remaining games in the series to overturn the 2-0 deficit and regain the urn for the first time since 2015. Meanwhile, Australia are just one step away from winning their first Ashes series in England since 2001.

Yorkshire County Club have ramped up the security at Headingley. This comes after the Just Stop Oil protestors invading the pitch on Day 1, and the outrage of home fans on the final day over Jonny Bairstow's contentious dismissal.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
