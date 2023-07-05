"Leaving out Josh Tongue is ridiculous" - Twitter reacts to England's Playing XI for 3rd Ashes Test vs Australia

Fans reacted to England's three changes for the third Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds from Thursday, July 6. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday confirmed the playing XI for the must-win Test.

All-rounder Moeen Ali, who sustained a blistered finger during the first Test in Birmingham, returned to the XI. England pace bowlers Mark Wood and Chris Woakes were recalled to the team.

The vice-captain Ollie Pope was ruled out of the remaining Ashes after dislocating his shoulder in the Lord's game, while James Anderson and Josh Tongue have been rested for the third Test.

Anderson has struggled to add any significance with the ball in the first two games. The England talisman has returned with three scalps at 75.33 in the series thus far. During his Ashes debut at Lord's, Tongue picked up five wickets in both innings. The Worcestershire pacer was lethal with the short balls while bowling in tandem with senior pacer Stuart Broad.

Twitteratis welcomed Wood as a replacement for Anderson, but expressed disappointment over leaving out Tongue. Here are some of the reactions:

Peter Lalor @plalor Interesting that England drop Tongue. Aussies found him a challenge at Lord’s. Anderson no surprise. Hood to see Moeen back. Interesting that England drop Tongue. Aussies found him a challenge at Lord’s. Anderson no surprise. Hood to see Moeen back. https://t.co/eOLkJahZc7

VaideJR @JrVaide ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



Harry Brook will bat at No. 3 in Ollie Pope’s absence.



#ENGvAUS | #Ashes JUST IN: England name their XI for the third Ashes Test in Leeds - Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Mark Wood come in for Ollie Pope, James Anderson and Josh Tongue.Harry Brook will bat at No. 3 in Ollie Pope’s absence. JUST IN: England name their XI for the third Ashes Test in Leeds - Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Mark Wood come in for Ollie Pope, James Anderson and Josh Tongue.Harry Brook will bat at No. 3 in Ollie Pope’s absence.#ENGvAUS | #Ashes https://t.co/eLzRWjrMr3 Taking out Tongue is crazy btw twitter.com/ESPNcricinfo/s… Taking out Tongue is crazy btw twitter.com/ESPNcricinfo/s…

Ces* ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @lfcces

Win a test

Match you need to take 20 wickets 🤔 England Cricket @englandcricket We can confirm our XI for the third Ashes Test in Leeds...



Three changes from Lord's...



Ollie Pope

Josh Tongue

Jimmy Anderson



Moeen Ali

Mark Wood

Chris Woakes



#EnglandCricket | #Ashes We can confirm our XI for the third Ashes Test in Leeds...Three changes from Lord's...Ollie PopeJosh TongueJimmy AndersonMoeen AliMark WoodChris Woakes 📋 We can confirm our XI for the third Ashes Test in Leeds...Three changes from Lord's... ↩️ Ollie Pope↩️ Josh Tongue↩️ Jimmy Anderson↪️ Moeen Ali↪️ Mark Wood↪️ Chris Woakes#EnglandCricket | #Ashes Josh Tongue very unlucky to miss out but the tail is too long for an ashes test , Woakes and Moeen will add strength to depth in that dept . But toWin a testMatch you need to take 20 wickets 🤔 twitter.com/englandcricket… Josh Tongue very unlucky to miss out but the tail is too long for an ashes test , Woakes and Moeen will add strength to depth in that dept . But toWin a testMatch you need to take 20 wickets 🤔 twitter.com/englandcricket…

anthony steven harrison @anthonystevenh7 @englandcricket How does Crawley keep in he’s a awful opening batsman not good enough and dropping tongue after been the best bowler last game @englandcricket How does Crawley keep in he’s a awful opening batsman not good enough and dropping tongue after been the best bowler last game

Sebo @Sebo1793 @TheBarmyArmy @gbbf Josh Tongue stiff, thought he played well for old blighty. Looked second best after Broad @TheBarmyArmy @gbbf Josh Tongue stiff, thought he played well for old blighty. Looked second best after Broad

Always Leeds @Yorkshire_Pirlo @scorer891 @bolton2021 @englandcricket Tongue had the pace and a lot of movement at time. I don’t get what Robinson offers, especially after performance in these first two tests @scorer891 @bolton2021 @englandcricket Tongue had the pace and a lot of movement at time. I don’t get what Robinson offers, especially after performance in these first two tests

PP @PrashantSport England have been bold enough to drop Anderson. He has looked the least threatening. Mark Wood will make the English attack better. Do not understand why Josh Tongue is dropped though? Was very good at Lord's. England now bat all the way to No. 11 with Woakes returning. #Ashes England have been bold enough to drop Anderson. He has looked the least threatening. Mark Wood will make the English attack better. Do not understand why Josh Tongue is dropped though? Was very good at Lord's. England now bat all the way to No. 11 with Woakes returning. #Ashes

Dizzy @Jumpers4goalpo7 @DominicFell_ Why they dropped him 🤯 I can see the reasoning behind Wood for Anderson but not Woakes for Tongue. @DominicFell_ Why they dropped him 🤯 I can see the reasoning behind Wood for Anderson but not Woakes for Tongue.

England under-pressure to keep Ashes hopes alive

England lost both games despite the intensity of fighting till the end. They missed two wickets in Birmingham, when Australia needed 54 runs more to win. Ben Stokes' breathtaking knock (155 off 214 balls) went in vain as England were eventually bowled out for 327 in the 371-run chase at Lord's

The hosts need to win all three remaining games in the series to overturn the 2-0 deficit and regain the urn for the first time since 2015. Meanwhile, Australia are just one step away from winning their first Ashes series in England since 2001.

Yorkshire County Club have ramped up the security at Headingley. This comes after the Just Stop Oil protestors invading the pitch on Day 1, and the outrage of home fans on the final day over Jonny Bairstow's contentious dismissal.

