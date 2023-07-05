"Leaving out Josh Tongue is ridiculous" - Twitter reacts to England's Playing XI for 3rd Ashes Test vs Australia

Fans reacted to England's three changes for the third Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds from Thursday, July 6. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday confirmed the playing XI for the must-win Test.
All-rounder Moeen Ali, who sustained a blistered finger during the first Test in Birmingham, returned to the XI. England pace bowlers Mark Wood and Chris Woakes were recalled to the team.
The vice-captain Ollie Pope was ruled out of the remaining Ashes after dislocating his shoulder in the Lord's game, while James Anderson and Josh Tongue have been rested for the third Test.
Anderson has struggled to add any significance with the ball in the first two games. The England talisman has returned with three scalps at 75.33 in the series thus far. During his Ashes debut at Lord's, Tongue picked up five wickets in both innings. The Worcestershire pacer was lethal with the short balls while bowling in tandem with senior pacer Stuart Broad.
Twitteratis welcomed Wood as a replacement for Anderson, but expressed disappointment over leaving out Tongue. Here are some of the reactions:
England under-pressure to keep Ashes hopes alive
England lost both games despite the intensity of fighting till the end. They missed two wickets in Birmingham, when Australia needed 54 runs more to win. Ben Stokes' breathtaking knock (155 off 214 balls) went in vain as England were eventually bowled out for 327 in the 371-run chase at Lord's
The hosts need to win all three remaining games in the series to overturn the 2-0 deficit and regain the urn for the first time since 2015. Meanwhile, Australia are just one step away from winning their first Ashes series in England since 2001.
Yorkshire County Club have ramped up the security at Headingley. This comes after the Just Stop Oil protestors invading the pitch on Day 1, and the outrage of home fans on the final day over Jonny Bairstow's contentious dismissal.