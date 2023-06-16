"Lectures on why IPL was not his priority, all that for getting benched here" - Twitterati polarized over Starc's omission from playing XI 

Australia sprang up a huge surprise by dropping Mitchell Starc for the first Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Friday, June 16.

While the whole world debated over a selection conundrum between Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland, skipper Pat Cummins found a way to include both candidates at the expense of the left-arm seamer.

England won the toss and captain Ben Stokes opted to bat first in what is expected to be a dry and flat surface for the series opener.

Explaining the thought process behind the decision to drop a bowler like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins said at the toss:

"Mitchell Starc misses out, Josh Hazlewood comes in. It's going to be a tough call, especially on Mitch. It's a good problem to have Hazlewood come in. We assess it week by week since we have it in between this and the next game."

The left-arm seamer is bound to be in the fray sooner rather than later considering that there are still four more Tests left to play in the series.

Fans expressed their surprise at the decision especially since they expected only one of Boland or Hazlewood to feature in the playing XI.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Benjamin @Abvefnc



Boland has to live up to the hype but I think they will feel like throw downs after his first spell if they see him off @coleman83avfc Pitch looks like a road… great toss to win! Think them dropping starc for Hazelwood leaves them very one dimensional.Boland has to live up to the hype but I think they will feel like throw downs after his first spell if they see him off @coleman83avfc Pitch looks like a road… great toss to win! Think them dropping starc for Hazelwood leaves them very one dimensional. Boland has to live up to the hype but I think they will feel like throw downs after his first spell if they see him off

We::Key @VickyB1718

Man takes lectures on why IPL was not his priority to focus on Cricket Australia, all that for getting benched here

#Ashes2023 Starc benched🤣Man takes lectures on why IPL was not his priority to focus on Cricket Australia, all that for getting benched here Starc benched🤣😅Man takes lectures on why IPL was not his priority to focus on Cricket Australia, all that for getting benched here😄#Ashes2023

Rory Burnside @RoryBurnside #Ashes As I suspected, Aussies opt for Hazlewood over Starc. Terrible decision. His injury history over the last 18 months is shocking. And we have to bowl first. This is not starting off well. #EngVAus As I suspected, Aussies opt for Hazlewood over Starc. Terrible decision. His injury history over the last 18 months is shocking. And we have to bowl first. This is not starting off well. #EngVAus #Ashes

Rory Burnside @RoryBurnside @danbrettig Bad toss to lose for the Aussies. And Hazlewood over Starc is extremely risky due to his recent history. #Ashes @danbrettig Bad toss to lose for the Aussies. And Hazlewood over Starc is extremely risky due to his recent history. #Ashes

Mark Stevens @StevoMedia Liking Starc out.

Too expensive, too much junk.

Discipline will win Ashes … Liking Starc out.Too expensive, too much junk.Discipline will win Ashes …

Rishi @somberiii Starc decline? He is not Australia's 4th best pacer. Starc decline? He is not Australia's 4th best pacer.

Lahori Guy @YrrrFahad_ @shayaannn Competition is too tight Boland and Hazlewood are more skilful than Starc atm @shayaannn Competition is too tight Boland and Hazlewood are more skilful than Starc atm

Munjit Singh @iam_mnjt tough to drop Starc but Boland in such good form and just hits the deck differently #ENGvAUS tough to drop Starc but Boland in such good form and just hits the deck differently #ENGvAUS

M SatyaKam @satyakam92 Dropping Starc may not be the wisest call. With Eng's style of batting, defensive T20 bowling skills are necessary to have. Yes, Starc doesn't play the big T20 leagues, but he still has a lot more experience of doing that than Boland, who Eng will look to unsettle. #Ashes2023 Dropping Starc may not be the wisest call. With Eng's style of batting, defensive T20 bowling skills are necessary to have. Yes, Starc doesn't play the big T20 leagues, but he still has a lot more experience of doing that than Boland, who Eng will look to unsettle. #Ashes2023

aLeX @M4Nt2



Let’s face it as well the strike rate England bat at, however we’ll England do, Hazlewood won’t have to bowl to many overs anyway. Aussies won’t be bowling 100+ overs in an innings.



#ENGvAUS Dropping Starc for Hazlewood and keeping Boland in is the right call for the Aussies.Let’s face it as well the strike rate England bat at, however we’ll England do, Hazlewood won’t have to bowl to many overs anyway. Aussies won’t be bowling 100+ overs in an innings. Dropping Starc for Hazlewood and keeping Boland in is the right call for the Aussies. Let’s face it as well the strike rate England bat at, however we’ll England do, Hazlewood won’t have to bowl to many overs anyway. Aussies won’t be bowling 100+ overs in an innings. #ENGvAUS

Andrew Wu @wutube At first glance, a pace attack of Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green has a same same feel to it. With Green as the fourth seamer, I thought they could have been a bit bolder by picking Mitchell Starc, who strengthens the tail as well. #Ashes At first glance, a pace attack of Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green has a same same feel to it. With Green as the fourth seamer, I thought they could have been a bit bolder by picking Mitchell Starc, who strengthens the tail as well. #Ashes

🔴ZwetX🔴 @x_zwet @WangaVision Where are those people that said Starc is still good? Why is he dropped then? Where are those people that said Starc is still good? Why is he dropped then? 😂 @WangaVision

Dhanush | ധനുഷ് @dhanushgopinath Scott Boland is playing ahead of Starc. Either Bazball will kill his figures or he will kill the Bazball. #Ashes2023 Scott Boland is playing ahead of Starc. Either Bazball will kill his figures or he will kill the Bazball. #Ashes2023

Starc was far from his best during the WTC final

Mitchell Starc did account for the key wicket of Virat Kohli with a peach of a delivery in the first innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, but that was his sole highlight. The left-arm pacer finished with figures of 2-71 and 2-77 with economy rates of 5.2 and 5.5, respectively.

With the England batting unit known for their aggressive batting, such economy rates on a flat surface might prove to be a tricky case.

Boland, on the other hand, impressed one and all including skipper Pat Cummins with his display in the WTC Final. He picked up five wickets in the contest and troubled the Indian batters constantly with his impeccable line and length.

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland

Will Australia rue the absence of the left-arm seamer in the first Ashes Test? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes