"Lectures on why IPL was not his priority, all that for getting benched here" - Twitterati polarized over Starc's omission from playing XI 

Australia sprang up a huge surprise by dropping Mitchell Starc for the first Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Friday, June 16.
While the whole world debated over a selection conundrum between Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland, skipper Pat Cummins found a way to include both candidates at the expense of the left-arm seamer.
England won the toss and captain Ben Stokes opted to bat first in what is expected to be a dry and flat surface for the series opener.
Explaining the thought process behind the decision to drop a bowler like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins said at the toss:
"Mitchell Starc misses out, Josh Hazlewood comes in. It's going to be a tough call, especially on Mitch. It's a good problem to have Hazlewood come in. We assess it week by week since we have it in between this and the next game."
The left-arm seamer is bound to be in the fray sooner rather than later considering that there are still four more Tests left to play in the series.
Fans expressed their surprise at the decision especially since they expected only one of Boland or Hazlewood to feature in the playing XI.
Starc was far from his best during the WTC final
Mitchell Starc did account for the key wicket of Virat Kohli with a peach of a delivery in the first innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, but that was his sole highlight. The left-arm pacer finished with figures of 2-71 and 2-77 with economy rates of 5.2 and 5.5, respectively.
With the England batting unit known for their aggressive batting, such economy rates on a flat surface might prove to be a tricky case.
Boland, on the other hand, impressed one and all including skipper Pat Cummins with his display in the WTC Final. He picked up five wickets in the contest and troubled the Indian batters constantly with his impeccable line and length.
England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland
Will Australia rue the absence of the left-arm seamer in the first Ashes Test? Let us know what you think.
