Lee Tahuhu replaces Lauren Cheatle for Gujarat Giants ahead of WPL 2024

Ahead of the upcoming edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), Gujarat Giants have announced Lauren Cheatle's replacement. Veteran New Zealand seamer Lee Tahuhu will ply her trade for the Giants in the second edition of the tournament.

Tahuhu has represented the White Ferns in 93 ODIs and 80 T20Is till date, taking 109 and 80 wickets, respectively. The right-arm pacer will join the franchise for ₹30 lakh.

The Aussie youngster, meanwhile, has made herself unavailable after undergoing a procedure on her neck for skin cancer. The left-arm pacer was signed by the Giants for ₹30 lakh at last year's auction.

The Giants had a disappointing outing in the inaugural edition, finishing last in the standings with two wins in eight matches. They will be keen to turn their fortunes around this year under new coach Michael Klinger.

Lauren Cheatle to resume training during players' off-season break

Lauren Cheatle. (Image Credits: Getty)

The left-arm quick, who made her long-awaited Test debut against India at the Wankhede Stadium, will resume training during the off-season break.

A statement by Cricket New South Wales said:

"Cheatle is aiming to return to training with NSW following the players' scheduled off-season break."

Ahead of the India tour, the 25-year-old admitted thinking that her playing days were over and that she had gone so far behind. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, she claimed:

"I did think the green and gold was probably behind me, not that I wanted to stop trying. I think the game has moved so far ahead and you can see the talent coming through is getting better and better. They're one of the best teams in world sport, not just cricket, so to be able to be in that 16 is [something] I'm really proud of."

The second season of WPL begins on February 23, with defending champions Mumbai Indians facing the Delhi Capitals.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App