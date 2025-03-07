Leg and Off: Should India make any changes to their playing XI for the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand?

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. India beat Australia in the semifinal whereas New Zealand defeated South Africa to make it to the summit clash.

The Men in Blue continued their dominant run and are unbeaten in the tournament. Notably, New Zealand's only defeat in the tournament so far has come against India.

Rohit Sharma and his team continued their strategy of playing with four spinners against Australia in the semifinal of the ongoing Champions Trophy as well. With the final soon approaching, it remains to be seen as to what strategy they will follow and what combination they will go with.

The team is in a good space and has been performing well as a unit with most of the players stepping up at various points throughout this Champions Trophy. While the pacers may have found it slightly difficult to pick wickets upfront, the spinners have been exceptional with picking up wickets and keeping things tight at the same time.

India may also have struggled a bit with the opening pair not able to provide big partnerships at the start of the innings. However, the likes of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, and KL Rahul have put in solid performances in the middle.

Having reached the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy, the Men in Blue should ideally stay away from trying to experiment or do something different in the title clash. In all senses, India must not try to hamper with the winning combination in a crucial game such as the final.

With momentum on their side and pressure of playing in Dubai against New Zealand, India should go with an unchanged XI for this encounter.

Can India make tactical changes to their playing XI for the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand?

While India should ideally not look to make any changes to their playing XI for the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, a possible tactical change could be bringing Washington Sundar into the side for Kuldeep Yadav.

Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Varun Chakaravarthy have been doing well while Kuldeep has not been at his absolute best in the tournament so far. As Axar and Jadeja also add depth to the batting, leaving them out would not make sense.

Net Sessions - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Given Varun's performance against New Zealand in the previous meeting in the ongoing Champions Trophy, he will also automatically retain his place. With Axar and Jadeja being left-arm spinners, Washington coming in as a right-arm off-spinner could be the only possible tactical change India could consider making.

As New Zealand have several left-handed batters in their side such as Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, and Tom Latham, among others, a right-arm off-spinner may prove to be a threatening match-up, particularly in spin-friendly conditions such as those on offer in Dubai.

It is unlikely that India would want to drop a spinner and bring in a pacer as the four spinners strategy has worked well for them. However, if they do feel the need to bring in a third pacer, Harshit Rana could make his way back into the team.

