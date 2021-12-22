Yuzvendra Chahal wishes his wife on their first wedding anniversary with a hilarious reel on Instagram

Team India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal sent out wishes to his wife, Dhanashree Verma, on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary with a humourous reel on Instagram. The couple tied the knot in December last year. Dhanashree Verma is a YouTuber and choreographer and often keeps her fans engaged by posting dance videos on her Instagram handle.

Ever since the pandemic lockdown, Yuzvendra Chahal has been entertaining his fans by sharing hilarious reels on his official Instagram account. With a natural dose of humor, he sent his wife heartfelt wishes on their wedding anniversary using the same medium. Chahal shared the following reel and captioned it:

After spending a year when you forget your own name 🤣🤣🤣. Happy anniversary ❤️ @dhanashree9 Thank you for supporting me always 🥰

You can watch the reel below:

At the IPL auction, Chahal will draw the big bucks: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian Test opener Aakash Chopra believes Yuzvendra Chahal could draw huge bids if Ahmedabad and Lucknow don't select him in the draft. Aakash Chopra also criticized the Indian team's management and selectors for not giving Chahal a fair chance and dropping him for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"Yuzi Chahal - I didn't understand what has been done so far. He was not in the World Cup squad and was there in the squad of the team that played after that. He doesn't get a chance to play, gets one chance in the end."

He added:

"He is not getting his due, let's be very very honest. The standard of which he is a bowler, I feel he should be treated better. RCB has not retained him in the IPL. In my opinion, either he will go already in the draft, probably towards Team Ahmedabad. If he doesn't go, he will be sold very expensive. This guy will definitely go to South Africa, there is no doubt about that. But at the IPL auction, he will draw the big bucks, if he reaches till there."

Two new IPL franchises, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, have a chance to select three players each ahead of the mega auction. Chahal has been one of the IPL's finest spinners for the past 5-6 years, so it wouldn't come as a surprise to see either team draft him.

