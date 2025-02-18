Legendary Indian cricketer takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy [In Picture]

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar recently took a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The Hindu religious event started on January 13 and will conclude on February 26. Over the past month, millions of people from across the country have traveled to Prayagraj to take a dip in the Triveni Sangam.

Sunil Gavaskar also visited the place during the auspicious period and took a holy dip in the river. He shared a glimpse of it with his fans by posting a picture on his official Instagram handle. Expressing happiness after doing the ritual, he captioned the post writing:

Feeling blessed after visiting the Maha Kumbh 🙏

Sunil Gavaskar made his international cricket debut in 1971, announcing himself in style with magnificent performances against a mighty West Indies team in their own backyard.

Across a 16-year storied career, the legendary cricketer scored 10122 runs in Tests at an average of 51.22, including 34 centuries. He was also part of the Indian side, which won the 1983 ODI World Cup under Kapil Dev's leadership. After retirement, Gavaskar has been doing commentary for his beloved sport.

"India will start as firm favourites to win Champions Trophy once again"- Sunil Gavaskar ahead of the upcoming ICC event 2025

Sunil Gavaskar recently picked Team India as favorites ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy. He opined that team spirit and the current form of the players were good, which might translate into good performances on the field in the tournament. In his column for Sportstar, Gavaskar wrote:

"India will start as firm favourites to win the ICC Champions Trophy once again. The spirit in the team is very good, as could be seen by their enthusiastic cheering of their teammates who won individual awards at the recent annual BCCI awards function. A team that is laughing with each other is a happy team that will invariably try and play for each other."

On star batter Virat Kohli, Gavaskar added:

"Kohli is a big-match player, and nothing will motivate him more than the opportunity to score runs and win the Champions Trophy for India. After the last Champions Trophy win in 2013, he celebrated with the Gangnam dance, which was the rage way back then. This time, if he helps the team win, we could be in for another unique celebration from him.

Do you agree with Sunil Gavaskar's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

