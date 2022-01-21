"Well played, chacha" - Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan engage in hilarious Twitter banter after Legends League game

Swashbuckling batter Yusuf Pathan guided the Indian Maharajas to a stunning 6-wicket win over Asia Lions in the opening encounter of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2022.

The right-hander dazzled viewers by slamming 80 runs from just 40 deliveries. He was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his exploits with the bat. Yuvraj Singh, who is also a member of the Indian Maharajas squad, had a hilarious reaction to the 39-year-old's explosive innings.

Taking to his Twitter account, Singh wrote, "Well played, chacha," to congratulate Pathan for his fabulous match-winning efforts. Pathan responded by addressing the 2011 World Cup winner as 'Bhatija' while also stating that he misses him.

It is worth mentioning that Singh did not feature in the team's opening clash. Virender Sehwag is also set to miss the first few games and hasn't joined the squad yet.

Here's how Yusuf Pathan responded to Yuvraj Singh calling him 'Chacha':

The Asia Lions posted an impressive total of 175 after being asked to bat first at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. While the Indian Maharajas made a shaky start to their run-chase, they ultimately managed to cross the line thanks to Yusuf Pathan's heroics.

Mohammad Kaif, who captained the Indian Maharajas in the fixture against Asia Lions, contributed with 42 crucial runs with the bat to take his side to a comprehensive victory.

Kaif took to his social media accounts to share a picture with Yusuf Pathan after the match and jokingly pitched a one-plus-one offer for all the Indian Premier League franchises ahead of the much-awaited mega-auction. Kaif wrote:

"IPL teams we are ready. DM before auction. Ek pe ek free wala option bhi hai..."

Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaif ⁦@llct20⁩ IPL teams we are ready. DM before auction. Ek pe ek free wala option bhi hai ... IPL teams we are ready. DM before auction. Ek pe ek free wala option bhi hai ... 😊 ⁦@llct20⁩ https://t.co/FRyQdJCv9d

The Indian Maharajas will next be in action on Saturday, January 22. They are scheduled to face the World Giants in the 3rd match of the tournament. The game will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1).

