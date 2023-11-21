Legends League Cricket 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Manipal Tigers vs Gujarat Giants Match 2

The Manipal Tigers took on Gujarat Giants in Match 2 of the Legends League Cricket 2023 at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Monday (November 20).

Manipal Tigers are atop the standings, having defeated the Gujarat Giants by 10 runs in their season opener. Meanwhile, Bhilwara Kings slips to the second position with a net run rate of 0.445.

India Capitals have also slipped to the third position with a net run rate of -0.445, whole Gujarat Giants are placed fourth in the points table.

Manipal Tigers bowlers shine as they defend 173 to win by 10 runs

Batting first, wicket-keeper batter Robin Uthappa scored 23 runs to ensure a decent start for the Tigers. However, with notable contributions from Hamilton Masakadza (37) and Thisara Perera (32), the Tigers posted a challenging total of 173/8 in their 20 overs.

The Giants' bowlers, spearheaded by Rajat Bhatia's three wickets, tried their level best to keep the scoring in check.

The Gujarat Giants began their pursuit with a steady opening stand of Chris Gayle (38) and Jacques Kallis (56). They were off to a flying start, courtesy of a 75-run opening partnership.

Kallis laced his innings with eight boundaries, while Chris Gayle hit seven boundaries and a six during his innings.

Captain Parthiv Patel came to the Giants' rescue when it mattered the most with a 35-run knock of 26 balls at a strike rate of 143.62. He threw away his wicket off Thisara Perera's bowling to add more pressure on the lower-order batters.

However, the team collapsed towards the end of the innings, losing five wickets for just nine runs.

Parvinder Awana returned with figures of 4/19 in three overs, while captain Harbhajan Singh and Thisara Perera picked up a couple of wickets each to restrict the opponent to 163/9 in 20 overs.