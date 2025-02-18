"Lekin abhi to Australia se aaye hai na"- Hardik Pandya jokes with net bowler ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

UAE's domestic cricketer Zohair Iqbal recently shared an Instagram reel with star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. In the short clip, Hardik can be seen joking with Iqbal.

The Indian team has landed in Dubai for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy mega event. Ahead of India's first match against Bangladesh on February 20, the players worked hard in the nets, and local players also helped them with practice sessions.

One of the supporting players for Team India was UAE's upcoming star Zohair Iqbal. After the net session, Hardik shot a short clip with him, which Zohair shared on his Instagram.

"Foreigner hai. Lekin abhi to Australia se aaye hai na (both look confused). Dhyaan rakhna," Hardik said. (He is a foreigner. He has come from Australia. Take care)

The video shared by Zohair has received more than 7,500 likes inside 12 hours. Zohair has only 4,435 followers on the platform, but thanks to Hardik's popularity, the reel has gone viral on the social media platform.

Hardik Pandya smashed a big shot off Zohair Iqbal's bowling in the net session

As mentioned ahead, Zohair Iqbal helped out the Indian players with their practice sessions in Dubai, and it seems like he particularly bowled to Hardik Pandya only. Apart from the aforementioned reel, Zohair put up one more post with Hardik, where the star Indian all-rounder can be seen smashing him hard.

You can watch that video here:

Iqbal is currently playing domestic cricket in UAE. His Instagram bio states that he has been a part of the tournaments played in South Africa, Swaziland and Australia.

It will be interesting to see if Iqbal can make it to the UAE national team in the near future. As far as Hardik is concerned, the Mumbai Indians captain will take the field on February 20 for India's match against Bangladesh in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

