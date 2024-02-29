"Let him play" - Sourav Ganguly feels it's too early to compare Dhruv Jurel to MS Dhoni

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly feels that fans should not jump the gun by comparing Dhruv Jurel to MS Dhoni, one of the finest wicketkeeper-batters the country has seen.

While Ganguly lauded Jurel for his impressive exploits in his debut series, he suggested that he will have to continue performing well consistently for several years to be in the same category as Dhoni.

During an interview with Revsportz, Ganguly said:

"MS Dhoni is in a different league. Dhruv Jurel has talent, there's no doubt about it, but it took 20 years for MS Dhoni to be MS Dhoni. Let him play. [I like] his ability to play spin, ability to bat against the pace, and most importantly, to perform under pressure, that's what you look at a youngster, and he's got the temperament."

Dhruv Jurel made his India debut in the third Test of the ongoing five-match home series against England. He shone with the bat in the recently concluded fourth Test at Ranchi, registering scores of 90 and 39*.

Ganguly also reserved high praise for Team India opener Yashashvi Jaiswal, hailing him as an all-format star. He added:

"He's a special talent and a talent for all formats. 50-overs, T20s, he plays them equally well, and he's got a great, great career. I really like him."

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been India's standout performer with the bat in the series. The southpaw is the leading run-getter in the rubber, having chalked up 655 runs across eight innings, including two double tons.

"That was always on the cards" - Sourav Ganguly on India winning the Test series against India despite losing the first match

Sourav Ganguly mentioned that he expected India to bounce back following their 28-run defeat to England in the Test series opener in Hyderabad.

Ganguly noted that India are invincible at home, while also highlighting England's inexperienced spin attack. The former BCCI president elaborated:

"That was always on the cards. To beat India in India is very difficult. England are a pretty young team, especially the spin-bowling attack. All three of them have played one Test each before the start of the series. Bashir hadn't played a Test match. Normally, you don't see such inexperienced spin-bowling attack in international teams."

India have clinched a series victory by claiming an unassailable 3-1 lead. The fifth and final Test between the two sides will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala from March 7 to 11.

