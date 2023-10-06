"Let's bring home the Gold" - Fans erupt as India beat Bangladesh in Asian Games 2023 semi-final

Team India secured a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the semifinal of the ongoing Asian Games 2023 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Friday, October 6.

With the win, the Men in Blue have secured a place in the final and are guaranteed at least a silver medal. India won the toss and elected to bowl first in the fixture.

Sai Kishore was the pick of the bowlers, bagging three scalps and conceding just 12 runs from his full quota of four overs. Washington Sundar claimed two wickets, while Arsheep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma, and Shahbaz Ahmed finished with one wicket each.

Only three Bangladeshi batters managed to cross double figures. Jaker Ali and Parvez Hossain Emon scored 24* and 23 respectively, as the side finished at 96/9 after 20 overs.

For India, Tilak Varma (55*) and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (40*) shone with the bat. The side chased down the modest target in just 9.2 overs with nine wickets to spare.

Following the win, several fans took to social media to express their excitement.

Gaikwad and Co. have shown great form in the event. The side got their campaign underway with a 23-run victory over Nepal.

India to play Asian Games 2023 final on Saturday

The final of the Asian Games 2023 men's T20Is will take place at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Saturday, October 7.

India will face the winner of the semifinal clash between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which will be played in Hangzhou later on Friday. The loser will battle it out against Bangladesh for a bronze medal on Saturday.

It is worth mentioning that India's women's cricket team scripted history by securing a gold medal at the Asian Games 2023. They achieved the feat following their 19-run win over Sri Lanka in the final.