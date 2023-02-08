"Let's have a cracking series" - Irfan Pathan reacts to pitch update from Nagpur ahead of IND vs AUS 2023 Test

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has taken a dig at the Australian fans complaining about the pitch for the upcoming Test between India and Australia in Nagpur. He posted a picture of a deadly wicket and captioned that the Border-Gavaskar series should be a 'cracking' one.

Fans of India and Australia have had mixed views on the photos of the Vidarbha Cricket Association pitch that have surfaced on social media. Claims have been made that the pitch will assist right-handed batters more than left-handed batters, with Australian fans questioning if it is in the spirit of the game.

Irfan Pathan has now come up with a subtle reply to the complaints from the Australian fans. He uploaded a photo of a pitch on Twitter with lots of cracks, writing:

"Let’s have a cracking series #BGT2023."

Irfan Pathan loved how Australia already have Ravichandran Ashwin in their head before the series' 1st ball

Prior to the first Test in Nagpur, Australia practiced for the series in a unique way. Cricket Australia hired an uncapped Indian spinner named Maheesh Pithiya, whose bowling action is quite similar to that of Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

The likes of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner worked on their game against spin by facing his deliveries in the nets. Reacting to the videos from Australia's practice sessions, Irfan Pathan commented on Twitter a few days ago:

"Even before the first ball of BGT @ashwinravi99 is already playing. Love it."

Australia have multiple left-handed batting options in their squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be a key player for India as he can trouble the left-handed batters by taking the ball away from them.

With the conditions likely to assist the spinners, the Australian batters will probably have the toughest tour of their Test careers so far.

The series will begin at 9:30 am IST on Thursday, February 9.

