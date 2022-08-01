“Let’s get back to work”- Prithvi Shaw resumes training after being ignored for IND vs ZIM ODI series

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw has resumed training on Monday (August 1) in a bid to attain full fitness ahead of the upcoming domestic season.

The swashbuckling batter had a decent outing in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), plying trade for the Delhi Capitals (DC). Opening the innings, Shaw amassed 283 runs in 10 matches at an impressive strike rate of 152.97 in IPL 2022.

The youngster also had a decent stint in the Ranji Trophy, leading Mumbai from the front. The right-handed batter scored 355 runs from six games at an average of 35.50. He led the team to the final but suffered a thumping defeat against Madhya Pradesh.

Shaw, who was recently holidaying in the Maldives, returned to Delhi and hit the gym to resume training. The Mumbaikar posted a short clip from his gym session on his Instagram story.

“Let’s get back to work,” he captioned the post.

Prithvi Shaw ignored from India's ODI squad for Zimbabwe series

Shaw once again failed to make the cut as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. The youngster has not played for India since July 2021.

He needs to bring consistency and at the same time work on his fitness to stay in the fray for selection to Team India. The dynamic opener will be vying to shine in the upcoming domestic season to push his case for making a comeback in international cricket.

India squad for Zimbabwe ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

