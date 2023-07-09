"Let's make this World Cup a wonderful spectacle" - Aakash Chopra on the changes BCCI should make as part of stadium upgrades

Aakash Chopra expects the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make the World Cup 2023 a wonderful spectacle for the spectators with changes done for them as part of stadium upgrades.

The 13th edition of the ODI World Cup will be hosted by India from October 5 to November 19 later this year. The tournament will be played across 10 venues, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting both the opener and the final.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on some of the decisions taken by the BCCI in their recent Apex Council Meeting. Regarding the decision to upgrade stadiums, he said:

"Money will be allotted for stadium upgradations. I think 50 crore rupees per venue. Let's make this World Cup a wonderful spectacle, which we all expect, as it has come to India after a long time. It won't be enjoyable if we don't make the viewer experience beautiful."

The former Indian opener highlighted some of the spectator-friendly changes that should be done as part of the exercise:

"What are the important things that should be done in my opinion? Specially-abled people, you need to make ramps for them. I will say you need to make a good experience for them. I feel the second thing required is just the washrooms and sanitation and the cleanliness. You have to make it absolutely top-notch."

Chopra added that all grounds should have a roof, considering it will be hot when the matches start in the afternoon. He also asked for pure and free drinking water to be provided.

"That's a good thing" - Aakash Chopra on the two bouncers per over rule in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

One bouncer per over is allowed in T20 games. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra cast his vote in favor of the BCCI's decision to allow two bouncers per over in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, reasoning:

"Two bouncers - I think that's a good thing because if you want to bring a little parity between bat and ball, make that fight a little equal, you say why not an additional bouncer. If you have the ability, bowl the bouncer."

The reputed commentator observed that the 'Impact Player' rule in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has been made similar to the Indian Premier League:

"The 'Impact Player' concept will be continued. The important tweak is that you can induct a player anytime just like it was in the IPL. You had to do that before the 14th over of an innings."

Chopra was also happy about the BCCI sending both the men's and women's teams to the upcoming Asian Games. However, he acknowledged that while the women's team will be a full-strength one, the men's team will only comprise players who won't be part of the World Cup squad, considering the two events are overlapping.

