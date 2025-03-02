"Let's play 10 Tests, 10 ODIs and 10 T20Is" - Ex-Pakistan spinner throws challenge at BCCI and Team India amid 2025 Champions Trophy

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Mar 02, 2025 10:49 IST
Pakistan v India - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
India hammered Pakistan in an all too familiar script in the ongoing Champions Trophy [Credit: Getty[

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq challenged Team India to play 30 matches across formats against Pakistan to prove themselves as world-beaters. The two rivals have played each other only in multi-national events over the past decade due to political tensions between the countries.

Ad

India have dominated Pakistan in this stretch, barring the odd defeat, with their latest win coming in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue brushed aside their arch-rivals by six wickets in a one-sided encounter in Dubai, making it six consecutive ODI wins against Pakistan.

Talking about the India-Pakistan matches on 24 News HD channel, Mushtaq said (quoted by Hindustan Times):

"If we keep political things aside, their (Indian) players are very good, and they have been playing good cricket. If you are really a good team, I think let's play 10 Tests, 10 ODIs and 10 T20Is against Pakistan, then everything would become clear."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He added:

"If we get our preparation right and sort out things in the right direction, then we will be in a situation where we can give solid answers to the world and India as well."

While India and Pakistan haven't played a red-ball game since 2007, their last T20I meeting also went in India's favor in the 2024 World Cup.

Ad

India and Pakistan deliver contrasting results in 2025 Champions Trophy

India dismantled Pakistan once again in an ICC event [Credit: Getty]
India dismantled Pakistan once again in an ICC event [Credit: Getty]

Team India and Pakistan have been at the opposite end of the spectrum in the ongoing Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue won both their opening games against Bangladesh and Pakistan to clinch a semifinal spot from Group A.

Ad

Meanwhile, Pakistan suffered crushing losses to New Zealand and India to suffer a first-round exit in a third straight ICC event. Their final outing against Bangladesh was washed out, leaving Pakistan a bottom-placed finish in Group A.

Pakistan's last win against India in any format came in the 2022 Asia Cup (T20I) in Dubai. Their last victory over Rohit Sharma's men in the 50-over format came way back in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

India play their final Group A game against New Zealand in Dubai today (March 2), followed by the semifinal against Australia or South Africa at the same venue on Tuesday, March 4.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025, ICC Champions Trophy India Schedule, India Squad ICC Champions Trophy, ICC Champions Trophy Schedule

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी