"Let's play 10 Tests, 10 ODIs and 10 T20Is" - Ex-Pakistan spinner throws challenge at BCCI and Team India amid 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq challenged Team India to play 30 matches across formats against Pakistan to prove themselves as world-beaters. The two rivals have played each other only in multi-national events over the past decade due to political tensions between the countries.

Ad

India have dominated Pakistan in this stretch, barring the odd defeat, with their latest win coming in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue brushed aside their arch-rivals by six wickets in a one-sided encounter in Dubai, making it six consecutive ODI wins against Pakistan.

Talking about the India-Pakistan matches on 24 News HD channel, Mushtaq said (quoted by Hindustan Times):

"If we keep political things aside, their (Indian) players are very good, and they have been playing good cricket. If you are really a good team, I think let's play 10 Tests, 10 ODIs and 10 T20Is against Pakistan, then everything would become clear."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"If we get our preparation right and sort out things in the right direction, then we will be in a situation where we can give solid answers to the world and India as well."

While India and Pakistan haven't played a red-ball game since 2007, their last T20I meeting also went in India's favor in the 2024 World Cup.

Ad

India and Pakistan deliver contrasting results in 2025 Champions Trophy

India dismantled Pakistan once again in an ICC event [Credit: Getty]

Team India and Pakistan have been at the opposite end of the spectrum in the ongoing Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue won both their opening games against Bangladesh and Pakistan to clinch a semifinal spot from Group A.

Ad

Meanwhile, Pakistan suffered crushing losses to New Zealand and India to suffer a first-round exit in a third straight ICC event. Their final outing against Bangladesh was washed out, leaving Pakistan a bottom-placed finish in Group A.

Pakistan's last win against India in any format came in the 2022 Asia Cup (T20I) in Dubai. Their last victory over Rohit Sharma's men in the 50-over format came way back in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

India play their final Group A game against New Zealand in Dubai today (March 2), followed by the semifinal against Australia or South Africa at the same venue on Tuesday, March 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback