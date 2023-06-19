“Let’s not be unfair to KS Bharat” – Anjum Chopra defends Bharat ahead of India’s tour of West Indies

Former India captain Anjum Chopra has defended KS Bharat ahead of India’s tour of the West Indies.

Chopra defended Bharat's performance behind the stumps in the ICC World Test Championship final, adding that the wicket-keeper's job was to assist with the bat.

She targeted the top and middle order for their underwhelming performances in the summit clash.

Anjum Chopra told News18:

“He’s [Rishabh Pant] obviously a massive miss. But let’s not be unfair to KS Bharat. I thought he kept really well. That was his primary job – to keep wickets and he did it very well."

"If we say that we have to rely on his batting and because we didn’t have that kind of a performance that Rishabh Pant could provide the team, then I think, we are probably looking at it in a wrong manner.

She continued:

“We have a top-order that is supposed to bat, a middle-order which is supposed to support, and a lower-order which requires to just assist. If you turn things around then you are reading things in the wrong way.”

KS Bharat took five catches in the WTC final but scored only five and 23 runs with the bat. He was chosen ahead of Ishan Kishan, who is known for aggressive batting, possibly on basis of experience in Test cricket.

The right-handed batter had earlier scored just 101 runs in six innings during Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home earlier this year.

It remains to be seen whether Bharat will be selected for the two-Test series in West Indies next month.

BCCI @BCCI NEWS



Tests

ODIs

T20Is



Here's the schedule of India's Tour of West Indies



#TeamIndia | #WIvIND NEWSTestsODIsT20IsHere's the schedule of India's Tour of West Indies 🚨 NEWS 🚨2️⃣ Tests3️⃣ ODIs5️⃣ T20IsHere's the schedule of India's Tour of West Indies 🔽#TeamIndia | #WIvIND https://t.co/U7qwSBzg84

“Sooner he comes back, it’s better” – Anjum Chopra on Rishabh Pant after India forced to play KS Bharat in WTC final

Anjum Chopra wants Rishabh Pant, who survived a car accident in December last year, to recover from his injury as soon as possible ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. She said:

“Rishabh is a quality player and the sooner he comes back, it’s better for him, for fans like me, and for everyone around.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is trying to fast-track Pant’s rehabilitation ahead of the World Cup. The 25-year-old has recently started to walk without crutches and climb stairs without any support.

Rishabh Pant @RishabhPant17 . Simple things can be difficult sometimes Not bad yaar Rishabh. Simple things can be difficult sometimes Not bad yaar Rishabh ❤️❤️😂. Simple things can be difficult sometimes 😇 https://t.co/XcF9rZXurG

As per ESPNCricinfo, Pant has increased his lower and upper body mobility exercises. He is mixing his rehab with aqua therapy, swimming, and table tennis.

In Pant's absence, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan are likely to continue their wicketkeeping in the upcoming ODIs and T20Is against WI next month.

Poll : 0 votes