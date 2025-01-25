Liam Livingstone departs for 13 as Axar Patel bags his second wicket in IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 [Watch] 

India’s vice-captain Axar Patel claimed his second wicket by removing the dangerous Liam Livingstone in the second T20I of the five-match series against England on Saturday. The game is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The dismissal came on the first ball of the 12th over of England’s innings. Axar bowled a short delivery, and Livingstone tried to pull it. However, he didn’t make proper contact, and the ball went straight into the hands of substitute fielder Harshit Rana at backward square leg.

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

Livingstone scored 13 off 14 balls, including one boundary. His dismissal left England struggling at 90-5 after 11.1 overs. The 31-year-old also had a disappointing outing in the first T20I, where he was dismissed for a two-ball duck.

Axar Patel leads the charge as England loses wickets at regular intervals in the 2nd T20I against India

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to field. The hosts made a strong start, with Arshdeep Singh dismissing Phil Salt in the first over once again. The wicketkeeper-batter scored four off three balls.

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar, playing in his home ground, struck with his first ball, removing Ben Duckett for three off six.

Skipper Jos Buttler continued his good form, scoring runs from one end. However, Harry Brook was dismissed for 13 off eight balls by Varun Chakravarthy at the other end. Buttler managed a solid 45 off 30 before being dismissed by Axar Patel.

Liam Livingstone followed soon after for 13, handing Axar his second breakthrough. Debutant Jamie Smith played some fine shots before departing for 22 off 12. At the time of writing, England were 136-7 after 16 overs, with Brydon Carse (30) and Jofra Archer (0) at the crease. Meanwhile, Axar and Chakravarthy had each taken two wickets for India.

