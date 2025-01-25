Jos Buttler holes out to the deep for 45 to Axar Patel's bowling in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I [Watch]

England captain Jos Buttler departed for 45 runs off 30 deliveries in the second T20I against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, January 25. The right-handed batter looked assured at the crease for the second time in a row compared to his teammates. However, he lost his wicket to Axar Patel in the 10th over.

Buttler had to be the driving force for England yet again as Arshdeep Singh and the Indian spinners ran riot against the batters. The likes of Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, and Harry Brook failed to impress yet again, and the skipper had to hold one end.

Coming in at No. 3 in the first over itself yet again, he took on Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel to do the bulk of the scoring. He raced into the 40s as wickets tumbled at the other end.

Buttler attempted his trademark slog over mid-wicket by rocking onto the backfoot by a back-of-the-length delivery by Axar Patel. The extra bounce by the bowler's tall frame came into play yet again, as the batter could not middle the shot. Instead, the ball landed straight to Tilak Varma in the deep. Have a look at the dismissal right here:

The batter looked in ominous touch in his knock which included two fours and three sixes. However, his dismissal out of the blue left England at 77-4 in the second T20I.

England tottering in the middle-overs after losing Buttler Livingstone, and Smith in quick succession

The Indian spinners have had a hold over the England batters for the second game in a row as the visitors lost their way after the powerplay. Despite losing wickets to the new ball, England were well-placed at 58-2 after six overs.

Varun Chakravarthy's first over brought upon Harry Brook's dismissal, and it all went downhill after that. India have had all five spinners introduced into the attack now. It has led to England losing Liam Livingstone and Jamie Smith in a similar fashion and being reduced to 106-6 after 13 overs.

