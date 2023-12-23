“Like every other parent, he wanted his daughter to get a Test cap” - Richa Ghosh on receiving Test cap in presence of father

India Women batter Richa Ghosh has admitted that it was a special moment for her to receive her Test cap in the presence of her father. Richa's father was present near the team's dugout during the presentation.

The 20-year-old was handed her Test debut for the ongoing match against Australia Women at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. On Friday, December 22, Day 2 of the Test match, Richa scored an impressive 52 off 104 balls as India Women went to stumps at 376/7, responding to Australia’s first innings total of 219.

Speaking after the end of the second day’s play, Richa recalled the emotional moment of getting her Test cap, with her father present to witness the special occasion.

"Like every other parent, he wanted his daughter to get a Test cap which is a huge thing. It is true that he was not able to express it but despite him not saying anything, what we got to see was a big thing for me. He is there with me (for sharing this moment) and that is the most important thing for me," she said.

The youngster added that the experience of playing against Australia in international cricket helped her prepare for her debut Test.

"I was told by sir (Amol Muzumdar) on the night (before) that I was going to play the next match (against Australia). I was very happy since I was getting a chance. But I did not allow it to put any pressure on me. I approached this game with the idea that it is yet another match for me and that we have played ODIs and T20Is against Australia in the past," the keeper-batter commented.

Richa struck seven fours in her innings before being dismissed by Kim Garth.

“We wanted to react as per the ball” - Richa Ghosh

During her innings, Richa Ghosh featured in a 113-run fourth-wicket stand with Jemimah Rodrigues (73). Asked about their plan out in the middle, the debutant said that they were playing as per the merit of the ball.

"We wanted to react as per the ball. If there was a delivery (in the zone) to bring out the sweep shot, we would go for it, or else we would resort to defending. When Jemimah came out our only target was to build partnership and how to go about it and that encouraged me,” Ghosh said.

Apart from Jemimah and Richa, Smriti Mandhana (74) and Deepti Sharma (70*) also contributed fifties. India Women will begin Day 3 with a lead of 157 runs and three first-innings wickets in hand.

