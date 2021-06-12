Shikhar Dhawan has finally got his reward for serving Indian cricket: Sanjay Manjrekar 

Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Shikhar Dhawan has received a well-deserved 'felicitation' for serving Indian cricket by being named captain of a young side who are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka next month.

The cricketer-turned-pundit compared Dhawan's case to that of legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble, who was appointed captain of India almost 17 years after making his international debut. Sanjay Manjrekar noted that Shikhar Dhawan's performances have only got better with age and no player deserved the saddle more than him. He told ESPNcricinfo:

"Anil Kumble, Indian cricket's great leg-spinner, got his captaincy very late and I remember my feelings at that time. I felt that a long-serving Indian player has finally gotten his reward. I am experiencing similar happiness seeing that Shikhar Dhawan has finally got this felicitation to lead India. No one deserves it more, he has been playing for many years, and his white-ball performances have gotten even better with age, especially in T20 cricket. It's a brilliant selection and I am very happy for Shikhar Dhawan."

Humbled by the opportunity to lead my country 🇮🇳 Thank you for all your wishes 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SbywALBTwZ — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 11, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan made his international debut in 2010 and has since established himself as a dependable white-ball opener and a revered team man. Although the upcoming limited-overs Sri Lanka tour will be the 35-year-old's first leadership assignment with the national side, he has previously captained in 10 IPL games, winning four and losing six.

Chetan Sakariya a big contender for T20 World Cup: Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar also spoke about young left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya, who will be part of the Indian team touring Sri Lanka. The former Indian batsman stated that Sakariya has shown brilliant aplomb in his short career so far and believes the 23-year-old is now a frontrunner to earn a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad. Sanjay Manrjekar added:

"He's a brilliant bowler and I don't think selectors have taken a 'chance' on him. Sometimes you fast-track players and gamble on them, but Sakariya has shown such skills in his small career that it shows that one can introduce him straight to the highest level. He has no weakness and in all the IPL matches he has played we have seen him bowl well with the new ball, in the middle-overs and even in the death. There are very few such bowlers who get all the important overs from their captain. So Sakariya's selection is not a gamble, he has put up enough performances to deserve it. I believe that he will be a big contender for the T20 World Cup's team."

The Indian tour of Sri Lanka will comprise of three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting on July 13.

Wishing you guys all the luck for future. May you guys play long for team India and make everyone proud. @Sakariya55 @devdpd07 @NitishRana_27 @Ruutu1331 @gowthamyadav88 #TeamIndia — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 11, 2021

