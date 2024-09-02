"Like teams going to the West Indies and beating them in the 1980s"- Ravi Shastri on magnitude of India's 2019 & 2021 Test series wins in Australia

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri opened up on the side's back-to-back Test series wins in Australia in 2018/19 and 2020/21, equating it with the improbable nature of beating the West Indies in the 1980s.

India had never defeated Australia in their own backyard in a Test series until the above two series wins. Shastri coached India on both occasions as the side overcame several obstacles to win by a 2-1 scoreline.

Speaking to the Mid Day, he recalled the series wins in Australia and its magnitude by saying:

"People talk about World Cups, but if you go and ask people who follow the game all around the world, they will always think of those [2018-19 and 2020-21] series in Australia. How many teams have gone to Australia and beaten them [in a series]? It’s just like teams going to the West Indies and beating them in the 1980s. I don’t think any team did that."

Trending

He continued:

"When you go there and win back-to-back series, you capture the imagination of people. Every cricketer knows that a series in Australia is one of the toughest. Beating them in their backyard takes a special effort. It does not happen over 40 overs, it happens over 20 days of hard Test cricket. In 2018-19, we played 19 days of cricket. Not many teams play 20 days of cricket because games get over in no time. We got knocked over in three days in 2020 and still won."

Shastri also mentioned how the Test series wins in Australia as the Indian coach remains the pinnacle of his career as a player or coach.

"It [Border-Gavaskar] might not be the World Cup trophy but it’s the biggest in my career. I have been part of a World Cup-winning team [1983], a World Championship of Cricket-winning side [1985]. I have called World Cup games, but those two wins in Australia are 24-carat," said Shastri.

India dominated the 2018/19 series by winning the first and third Tests before having to settle for a 2-1 scoreline due to rain despite being in a dominant position in the fourth and final Test

However, the challenge was much stauncher in the following tour in 2020/21 where they overcame a 0-1 deficit and the absence of several key players to win 2-1.

"There is a lot of inexperience out there" - Ravi Shastri on Australian side for upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy

Warner's retirement could have a massive impact on the Australian batting [Credit: Getty]

Ravi Shastri backed India to continue their Test dominance over Australia in the upcoming tour, considering the brittle nature of the home side's batting lineup.

India have won the previous four Test series against the Aussies - two at home and two away. Yet, they suffered a crushing defeat the last time the two teams met in a Test during the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final.

"Our bowlers are fit… that’s a challenge [for Australia]. The Australian batting line-up is not what it used to be. There is a lot of inexperience out there. There are players who have retired or at the end of their careers. A lot of players have to settle down in the Australian team and make a mark. So, the opportunity [to win again] is there, but Australia in Australia will compete. No question about that," said Shastri.

The five-Test series for the 2024/25 Border Gavaskar Trophy will begin at Perth on November 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️