List of Australian players in IPL 2024 auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. It will be the first instance of the auction for the T20 league being held overseas. While the initial list featured 1166 players, the same has been pruned down to 333 names.

Of the 333 cricketers who are eligible to go under the gavel, 214 players are Indians, while 119 are overseas players, including two from associate nations. There are 116 capped players, 215 uncapped players, and the two cricketers from associate nations in the final auction list.

A maximum of 77 slots are available to be filled up by the 10 franchises at the IPL 2024 auction with up to 30 slots for overseas players. ₹2 crore has been set as the highest reserve price and 23 players have registered their names in this category. Thirteen players in the auction list have a base price of ₹1.5 crore.

Australian cricketers in IPL 2024 auction and their base price

A total of 21 cricketers from Australia, the 2023 ODI World Cup champions, have registered for the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai. Seven of them, all of whom were part of the 2023 World Cup squad, have listed their names in the highest base price of ₹2 crore.

The seven players are Travis Head, Steven Smith, skipper Pat Cummins, keeper-batter Josh Inglis, pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, and all-rounder Sean Abbott.

Head missed Australia’s initial league games due to injury but was the Player of the Match in the semi-final and the final. He scored 62 and claimed 2/21 in the semis against South Africa before cracking 137 in the final against India.

Cummins and Starc also played key roles in Australia’s World Cup triumph. Cummins dismissed Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in the final, while Starc registered figures of 3/53.

Meanwhile, Jake Fraser-Mcgurk (₹20 lakh) and William Salzmann (₹20 lakh) are the two uncapped Australian players who are part of the IPL 2024 auction.

Below is the full list of Australian players who will feature in the IPL 2024 auction.

Travis Head (₹2 crore)

Steven Smith (₹2 crore)

Pat Cummins (₹2 crore)

Josh Inglis (₹2 crore)

Josh Hazlewood (₹2 crore)

Mitchell Starc (₹2 crore)

Sean Abbott (₹2 crore)

Daniel Sams (₹1.5 crore)

Jhye Richardson (₹1.5 crore)

Ashton Turner (₹1 crore)

Ashton Agar (₹1 crore)

Riley Meredith (₹1 crore)

Lance Morris (₹75 lakh)

Billy Stanlake (₹75 lakh)

Wesley Agar (₹50 lakh)

Ben Cutting (₹50 lakh)

Matthew Short (₹50 lakh)

Ben Dwarshuis (₹50 lakh)

Spencer Johnson (₹50 lakh)

Jake Fraser-Mcgurk (₹20 lakh - uncapped)

William Salzmann (₹20 lakh - uncapped)