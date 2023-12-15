List of England players in IPL 2024 auction

The final list for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 player auction is out. A total of 333 players will go under the hammer at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 19. The initial list featured 1166 names, but the same has been cut down to 333.

Of the 300-plus players who have been shortlisted for the IPL 2024 auction, 214 are Indian players, while 119 are overseas cricketers, of which two are from associate nations. The 10 franchises can combine to fill up 77 slots at the auction in Dubai, up to 30 of the slots being for overseas players.

The franchises have a total salary cap of ₹262.95 crore left to spend at the auction. IPL 2023 runners-up Gujarat Titans (GT) have the highest purse of ₹38.15 crore remaining. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the maximum number of slots to fill - 12, four of them being overseas slots.

England cricketers in IPL 2024 auction and their base price

As many as 25 England cricketers are part of the auction list. The prominent name among them is dashing young batter Harry Brook. The right-hander was purchased by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹13.25 crore at the IPL 2023 auction. However, barring a hundred, he couldn’t make any impact and was released by the franchise when the retention list was announced.

Brook features in the ₹2 crore bracket for the IPL 2024 auction. Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, James Vince, Jamie Overton, David Willey, and Ben Duckett are the other English cricketers who feature in the highest base price category.

Attacking keeper-batter Philip Salt, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, and Tymal Mills have set their base price at ₹1.5 crore, while Sam Billings and Gus Atkinson feature in the ₹1 crore category.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Benny Howell, and Chris Wood are the uncapped England players whose names are part of the auction list.

Below is the full list of England players who will feature in the IPL 2024 auction.

Harry Brook (₹2 crore)

Chris Woakes (₹2 crore)

Adil Rashid (₹2 crore)

James Vince (₹2 crore)

Jamie Overton (₹2 crore)

David Willey (₹2 crore)

Ben Duckett (₹2 crore)

Philip Salt (₹1.5 crore)

Tom Curran (₹1.5 crore)

Chris Jordan (₹1.5 crore)

Tymal Mills (₹1.5 crore)

Sam Billings (₹1 crore)

Gus Atkinson (₹1 crore)

Ollie Robinson (₹75 lakh)

Olly Stone (₹75 lakh)

Samuel Hain (₹50 lakh)

Rehan Ahmed (₹50 lakh)

Brydon Carse (₹50 lakh)

George Garton (₹50 lakh)

Richard Gleeson (₹50 lakh)

George Scrimshaw (₹50 lakh)

Luke Wood (₹50 lakh)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (₹40 lakh - uncapped)

Benny Howell (₹40 lakh -uncapped)

Chris Wood (₹20 lakh - uncapped)