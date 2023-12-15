List of Sri Lankan players in IPL 2024 auction

The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is all set to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. A total of 333 players have been shortlisted to go under the gavel, down from the initial list of 1166 cricketers. As always, the auction is expected to test the mettle of all 10 franchises.

From the final list of 333 players, 214 are Indian players, while 119 are overseas cricketers of which two players are from associate nations - David Wiese of Namibia and Paul van Meekeren of Netherlands. The latter was part of the Dutch squad that featured in the 2023 World Cup in India.

While over 300 players have registered their names for the IPL 2024 auction, a maximum of 77 slots can be filled up by the franchise with up to 30 of them being for overseas cricketers. Twenty three players have registered with the highest base price of ₹2 crore, while 13 players in the auction list have a base price of ₹1.5 crore.

Sri Lankan cricketers in IPL 2024 auction and their base price

Eight Sri Lankan players have registered their names for the auction. Bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is the most prominent name on the list and features in the ₹1.5 crore category. Hasaranga was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise for the 2023 season. He claimed nine wickets in eight matches and was subsequently released by the franchise.

Hasaranga had a stellar 2022 season, picking up 26 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 16.54 and an economy rate of 7.54. The versatile cricketer should be in demand at the auction.

Sri Lanka’s young left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka, who enjoyed an excellent 2023 World Cup campaign, has registered himself in the ₹50 lakh bracket. Madushanka claimed 21 wickets in nine matches during the 2023 World Cup at an average of 25. Franchises might be keen to utilize his talent in the upcoming IPL edition.

Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka are some of the other Sri Lanka players who will be part of the upcoming auction.

Below is the full list of Sri Lankan players who will feature in the IPL 2024 auction.

Wanindu Hasaranga (₹1.5 crore)

Kusal Mendis (₹50 lakh)

Dilshan Madushanka (₹50 lakh)

Charith Asalanka (₹50 lakh)

Dasun Shanaka (₹50 lakh)

Dushmanta Chameera (₹50 lakh)

Lahiru Kumara (₹50 lakh)

Nuwan Thushara (₹50 lakh)