List of T20Is India will play before the 2024 T20 World Cup

Team India had a brilliant 2023 ODI World Cup campaign at home, winning 10 matches on the trot. They triumphed in all their nine league clashes and then thumped New Zealand in the first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to reach the final.

Having clinched their berth in the summit clash without losing a game, most experts and fans touted the Men in Blue as favorites to lift the 2023 World Cup trophy. However, Australia came up with a clinical effort to beat the hosts in the final by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India have since shifted their focus to the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be played in the United States and the West Indies from June 4 to June 30. The Men in Blue will play only a handful of T20I matches before the mega event, although most of the Indian players will be part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

India’s T20I schedule ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup

As per the official schedule available so far, Team India will play six T20Is before the T20 World Cup in June. The Men in Blue will feature in three T20Is during the tour of South Africa in December.

They will subsequently play three T20 games against Afghanistan at home.

India vs South Africa T20Is

India will play three T20Is in South Africa from December 10 to December 17.

December 10: South Africa vs India, 1st T20I, Kingsmead, Durban (9:30 PM IST)

December 12: South Africa vs India, 2nd T20I, St George's Park, Gqeberha (9:30 PM IST)

December 14: South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I, New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (9:30 PM IST)

India vs Afghanistan T20I

India will host Afghanistan for three T20Is from January 11 to January 17.

January 11: India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali (7:00 PM IST)

January 14: India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore (7:00 PM IST)

January 17: India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:00 PM IST)

The Men in Blue are unlikely to play any other T20Is after the series against Afghanistan. India will take on England in five home Tests from January 25 to March 11. This will be followed by the IPL, the schedule for which is yet to be released.