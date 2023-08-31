List of telecast channels for each of Team India’s away series after Viacom18 wins home media rights

Viacom18 has secured the rights to broadcast Team India's home cricket matches to Indian audiences for the next five years. Fans in India can watch the Indian team's home matches live on Sports18 and JioCinema now.

Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar were the home of Indian cricket in India for a long time. But Viacom18 has replaced Star as the official broadcaster of India's men's matches, women's matches and all domestic tournaments organised by BCCI in India.

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that Star Sports still holds the rights for ICC events in India. The network holds the TV and live streaming rights for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

ICC auctioned the media rights for the 2024-27 cycle, with Star winning the TV and live streaming rights once again. However, a few months later, Zee and Sony's consortium took the TV rights, leaving Star with the digital rights.

Star has secured the TV rights for Cricket Australia's home matches, Cricket South Africa's home matches. They will also serve broadcast T20 leagues like Legends League, Caribbean Premier League, Lanka Premier League and Indian Premier League.

Complete list of TV channels for Team India's away matches

Team India's home matches will be live on Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 Khel from the series against Australia. Here's a look at the telecast channels for all other nations' home matches except Team India.

Australia's home matches - Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar.

South Africa's home matches - Star Sports and FanCode.

Ireland's home matches - Sports18 and JioCinema.

West Indies' home matches - DD Sports, JioCinema and FanCode.

Pakistan's home matches - Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV.

England's home matches - Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV.

Sri Lanka's home matches - Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV.

Zimbabwe's home matches - Sony Sports Network, Sony LIV and FanCode.

Bangladesh's home matches - Sony Sports Network, Sony LIV and FanCode.

Afghanistan's home matches - EuroSport and FanCode.

New Zealand's home matches - Amazon Prime Video.