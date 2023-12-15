List of West Indies players in IPL 2024 auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 player auction will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. This will be the first instance of the auction for the Indian T20 league being held overseas. All the franchises will be keen to do well as their purchases will directly impact the fortunes of their respective teams.

After the initial list of 1166 players was pruned down, a total of 333 players were shortlisted to feature in the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai. From the final list, 214 are Indian cricketers, while 119 are overseas players, of which two (David Wiese and Paul van Meekeren) are from associate nations. Wiese plays for Namibia, while Van Meekeren was part of the Netherlands’ 2023 World Cup squad.

As many as 77 slots can be filled up by the 10 franchises at the auction with up to 30 of them being slots for overseas players. A combined purse of ₹262.95 crore will be available with Gujarat Titans (GT) having the biggest salary cap of ₹38.15 crore. As for the slots to fill up, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the most left - 12, four of them overseas.

West Indies cricketers in IPL 2024 auction and their base price

A total of 16 West Indies players have put up their names for the upcoming IPL auction. Veteran all-rounder Jason Holder and batter Sherfane Rutherford have registered themselves in the ₹1.5 crore category. The former was part of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2023 but was released after managing only four wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 9.96.

Rovman Powell was also released by Delhi Capitals (DC) after a poor IPL 2023 season in which he managed only seven runs in three matches. He has put up his name for auction in the ₹1 crore bracket along with pacer Alzarri Joseph.

West Indies ODI captain Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alick Athanaze, and Obed Mccoy are some of the other cricketers who will go under the hammer, while Shamar Joseph’s name also features as an uncapped player.

Below is the full list of West Indies players who will feature in the IPL 2024 auction.

Jason Holder (₹1.5 crore)

Sherfane Rutherford (₹1.5 crore)

Rovman Powell (₹1 crore)

Alzarri Joseph (₹1 crore)

Fabian Allen (₹75 lakh)

Keemo Paul (₹75 lakh)

Shai Hope (₹75 lakh)

Akeal Hosein (₹50 lakh)

Alick Athanaze (₹50 lakh)

Brandon King (₹50 lakh)

Matthew Forde (₹50 lakh)

Odean Smith (₹50 lakh)

Johnson Charles (₹50 lakh)

Obed Mccoy (₹50 lakh)

Oshane Thomas (₹50 lakh)

Shamar Joseph (₹20 lakh - uncapped)