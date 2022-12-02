Litton Das named as Bangladesh's ODI captain for India series

Bangladesh have named Litton Das as their skipper for the upcoming three-match ODI home series against India. The rubber will get underway in Dhaka on Sunday, December 4.

Litton was handed over the reins after regular skipper Tamim Iqbal was ruled out of the series due to a groin injury. The wicketkeeper-batter became Bangladesh's 15th ODI skipper.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus feels Litton has a sharp cricketing brain and reads the game well. Speaking in a release by the BCB, Yunus said:

"Litton is one of the more experienced players in the side and has demonstrated leadership qualities. He has a sharp cricketing mind and reads the game well."

Litton has been a part of the leadership group and was named Shakib Al Hasan's deputy in Tests. He also led Bangladesh in a T20I in Mahmudullah's absence in 2021.

"Unfortunate to lose Tamim to injury" - Bangladesh cricket operation chief

Tamim, who last represented Bangladesh in August, was looking forward to making his return to the national side as they prepare for the ODI World Cup next year.

However, the left-handed batter was ruled out of the India series due to an injury he suffered in training.

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan Taskin Ahmed ruled out of the first ODI against India and Tamim Iqbal ruled out of the entire series. Huge blow to Bangladesh, definitely a boost for India. #BANvIND Taskin Ahmed ruled out of the first ODI against India and Tamim Iqbal ruled out of the entire series. Huge blow to Bangladesh, definitely a boost for India. #BANvIND

Yunus also echoed the same sentiment, saying that the side will miss playing under Tamim's leadership. He added:

"It is most unfortunate to lose Tamim to injury for this very important series, especially because under his captaincy the team has played some outstanding cricket in the last couple of years and he has been our most prolific batsman in this format."

Meanwhile, Shoriful Islam, who was originally left out of the squad, has been called in as Tamim's replacement. Islam endured a difficult time in the first two ODIs against Zimbabwe earlier this year, picking up just one wicket while conceding 134 runs in 17.4 overs.

The first two ODIs between India and Bangladesh will take place in Dhaka on December 4 and 7, respectively, before the caravan shifts to Chattogram for the final game of the rubber on December 10.

Updated Bangladesh squad for the India series: Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, and Shoriful Islam.

Also Read: [WATCH] Team India land in Bangladesh ahead of 3 ODIs and 2 Tests

Poll : 0 votes