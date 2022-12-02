[WATCH] Team India land in Bangladesh ahead of 3 ODIs and 2 Tests

Team India have landed in Bangladesh on Thursday, December 1, ahead of their bilateral series. The Men in Blue will lock horns with the Bangla Tigers in three ODIs, starting on Sunday, December 4, followed by two Tests in Chattogram and Dhaka.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a short clip where the cricketers were seen boarding a flight from Mumbai to Bangladesh. The video also gave a sneak peek into their journey from landing in the neighboring country to reaching the hotel.

Sharing the video on its social media handles, the BCCI wrote:

"Touchdown 📍 Bangladesh 🇧🇩 #TeamIndia | #BANvIND."

The upcoming series against Bangladesh will serve as a preparation ground for Rohit Sharma and Co. ahead of the ODI World Cup at home next year.

India have had a disappointing run in ICC events despite their dominant run in bilateral rubbers. Their last win in an ICC competition came in 2013 when the MS Dhoni-led side beat England to win the Champions Trophy.

Skipper Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid will look to shrug off their T20 World Cup 2022 failure and bounce back with less than 12 months to go for the marquee ODI event.

The likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Mohammed Shami have returned to the squad after missing the New Zealand tour.

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan Taskin Ahmed ruled out of the first ODI against India and Tamim Iqbal ruled out of the entire series. Huge blow to Bangladesh, definitely a boost for India. #BANvIND Taskin Ahmed ruled out of the first ODI against India and Tamim Iqbal ruled out of the entire series. Huge blow to Bangladesh, definitely a boost for India. #BANvIND

The first ODI is scheduled to take place in Dhaka on December 4, while the second and third ODIs will be played on December 7 and 10, respectively.

The Test series opener will run between December 14 and 18, while the second Test is slated to commence on December 22.

India's squads for the Test and ODI series against Bangladesh

India's squad for the ODI series: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, and Kuldeep Sen.

India's squad for the Test series: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

