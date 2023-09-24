Live updates: Rain stops in play in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI in Indore after India race to 79/1 in 9.5 overs

Rain stopped play in the second India vs Australia ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium Indore after just 9.5 overs on Sunday, September 24.

Australia, led by Steve Smith instead of Pat Cummins (rested) won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Aussies drew first blood when Josh Hazlewood bowled a nice delivery in the corridor of uncertainty and forced Ruturaj Gaikwad (8 off 12) to edge the ball to the keeper.

There was not much joy for Australia after that as Shreyas Iyer (34* off 20) and Shubman Gill (32* off 27) added 63* for the second wicket at a rapid pace before the rain came down. The Men in Blue were 79/1 in 9.5 overs when play was halted.

Shreyas, who was under pressure after being run out for 3 in the last game, looked in great touch, smashing six boundaries. He came in and showed intent from the word go, timing the ball sweetly. Gill carried on his great run with the willow, striking two fours and as many sixes.

Given the manner in which the India duo was batting, Australia might have heaved a sigh of relief when the rain came down.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Match playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c & wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: David Warner, Matthew Short, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (w), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson